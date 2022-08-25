Eliana has a dream birthday party for her son

Eliana celebrates her eldest son’s 11th birthday with a dream party

the presenter Eliana celebrated the 11th birthday of her first child with a beautiful party. The famous is a proud mother of two children, a couple. The honoree of the night, Arthur, is the artist’s eldest son.

The boy is the result of the presenter’s old relationship with the music producer João Marcello Boscolli. From her second marriage to the television director Adriano Ricco, Eliana became the mother of a beautiful little girl. Manuela is four years old.

The exact date of the firstborn’s birthday was August 10th. On the occasion, the artist released a beautiful video with a series of images with Arthur, from a baby to the present day.

“Ahh son, how I love you! May God bless and protect you always. May your sweetness, intelligence, altruism and generosity lead you to incredible paths in this life. I’m very proud of you, happy 11 years, count on me always!”, he declared while honoring the heir.

After a few days, it was time for a beautiful party!! The one chosen to handle this important celebration was the decorator Andrea Guima! The theme chosen was the American series “Stranger Things”. The party gained an atmosphere full of mysteries and supernatural air similar to that of the popular story that became a sensation and is shown by a platform of streaming.

Behind the scenes of the celebration was recorded and shared, first hand, by the event’s organizer, Andrea. Eliana enjoyed every moment with the family. The quartet was even recorded posing happily in front of the beautiful cake table.

