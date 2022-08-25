Eliezer catches Viih Tube receiving an unusual gift from an admirer and releases the verb on the web: “Who is the unfortunate?”

The ex-brother, on his Instagram, recorded the moment and sent a message directly to the suitor: “I’m going to have it erased, give him 10 shots”

After a series of rumors and speculations, Eliezer finally decided to ask HIV Tube dating. The couple met shortly after BBB 22where brother was the 17th eliminated with 65.76% of votes. The influencer, in an exclusive chat with the “Gshow”revealed details about the relationship with the businessman, which before was just a “roll”.

“Eli is an amazing guy. He wanted every woman to have the opportunity to have a man like that. He takes care of me a lot, I feel mega protected by him, who does everything for me and for our relationship. Eli literally treats me like a princess, he does everything to make me happy and makes me happy every day. He is a very very very amazing man.”said.

On the morning of this Wednesday (24), in your account at Instagramthe boyfriend of viih joked after discovering that the ex-sister received gifts from a secret admirer. The fan, who did not reveal his identity, went on to send treats anonymously: “Do you believe there are any citizens here in São Paulo sending flowers to my girlfriend?”reported Eli.

“Who is the unfortunate? I will have it killed. I’ll have it erased, give him 10 shots. I’m mad”, he added. This time, the ‘suitor’ sent a bouquet of flowers with a ring. Eliin a joking tone, continued the outburst: “You know you’re going to throw this bouquet of flowers, right? She got a ring too, with a green diamond, it’s absurd! I was the one who asked her on a date.”.