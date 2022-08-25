Emergency Aid 2022: Does CadÚnico registration apply to the extra payment?

An extra share of aid emergency has been released to a specific group. The forecast is that around 1.2 million people will benefit from the Ministry of Citizenship, with a total value of R$ 2.8 billion.

It is important to note that retroactive payments do not refer to an extension of the benefit. The transfers are only being carried out due to the National Congress, which managed to overturn President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto that prevented single parents from having access to the program’s double quotas.

For this, a Provisional Measure was edited that considers only the first five installments of the program to be paid in 2020. At the time, only single mothers head of single-parent families received the double installments of R$ 1,200.

The new transfers from emergency aid consider only the first five installments granted by the program between April and August 2020. At the time, the amount granted was R$ 600.

Because of this, the value of emergency aid can reach up to R$ 3 thousand, depending on the period in which you started receiving the benefit.

Whoever received the five installments receives R$ 3 thousand. The worker who started receiving in May is entitled to R$2,400. Furthermore, who started receiving payments in June: R$ 1,800;

in the month of July: R$ 1,200;

August: BRL 600.

Cadastro Único: Does registration apply to the extra payment?

At the same time, single parents received only the simple quotas of R$ 600 granted to the general public. In this sense, the value of the retroactive installment can reach R$ 3 thousand, considering the period in which the citizen started receiving the program.

However, it should be noted that registration in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadUnique) is essential for receiving the retroactive benefit. This is because the payment will only be available to men who were beneficiaries of the emergency aid in 2020.

In addition, the Ministry of Citizenship must verify in the citizens’ register if they really support the family without a spouse or partner, if they have at least one minor child and if there is no concession for a single parent single mother of the same family group.

emergency aid

The Federal Government started paying its Emergency Aid at the beginning of 2020. At the time, the text was approved by the National Congress. During that year, the benefit reached almost 70 million people and was paid until the month of December.

In the first years of 2021, between January and March, the Government decided not to make any kind of payments. However, it didn’t take long. After a lot of pressure and the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided to resume payments in April 2021.

In the new phase of payments, Auxílio Emergencial returned in a smaller version of the project. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, this time the transfers reached more than 39 million people with payments of a maximum of R$378.