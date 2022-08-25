“Equal to Palmeiras”; Mauro Cézar is surprised by Fla’s plan to sign a contract with a defender and does not forgive in comparison

Rodinei’s situation in the crow’s nest is already the broth for a good dramatic script. Initially with projections to negotiate the player, Rubro-Negro turned their plans around and according to ESPN, the Club will invest in the renewal with the side, who has a contract until the end of the current season.

Rodinei’s performance on the field made the direction of mengão change his mind and an offer must be made to the player. However, the new stance raised criticism and one of them came from journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira, who points out the renewal as a misstep by Fla:

“I don’t have that information (about the renewal). If it’s true, I think it’s a mistake. Wait for the year to end and decide. Ah, but what if Atlético-MG wants to take it? Go to Atlético-MG and be happy. It also applies to Vitinho, who cost a fortune”, said Mauro Cezar during his participation in the program “Bate-Pronto”, on Jovem Pan radio, this Wednesday (24). To detail the alleged error Rubro-Negro, Mauro used a comparison with a rival of Mais Querido: “Just like Palmeiras did with Deyverson, who went to Cuiabá, Felipe Melo went to Fluminense, Willian Bigode too… the cycle.”

In the journalist’s opinion, the error is the result of a precipitancy, as the management of Gávea could wait to decide Rodinei’s future: “At the end of the year, you look at Rodinei’s situation. Did you play well? How much? How many years of contract does he want? If it’s a reasonable contract, with a reasonable value within what the club evaluates, it’s good. Renew for another year if you feel you must. If not, let him be happy, let him go his way. That he plays for Atlético-MG”, detailed Mauro.

Finally, Mauro pondered that Rodinei’s football actually made progress and that is the main element that makes the decision to be made at the end of the season: “I think he is less terrified. He’s less daring, he’s a strong player, he doesn’t get hurt, but he’s not a very smart guy on the pitch. He has to wait for the end of the year (to decide if he renews or not).”