Equity funds reduce exposure to commodities and start testing papers linked to the local economy

There are few certainties to rely on to trade on the stock market these days – doubts are clearly more plentiful when it comes to global inflation, US interest rates or Chinese growth. But in Brazil, even if the presidential elections in October keep a constant question mark about what tomorrow will be, financial agents are beginning to see some definition in recent developments in the economy.

The close end of the monetary tightening cycle, for example, has been taken for granted since the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), at the beginning of the month. The feeling that the worst levels of inflation have already been reached is also encouraging, as is the end of the second quarter balance sheet crop – even though profits have declined for the group of companies listed on B3, most of them presented results above than expected.

Imbued with cautious optimism, some equity fund managers began to tinker with their portfolios in the face of this scenario. Slowly, they test the temperature of sectors linked to the domestic economy, reducing – but rarely zeroing – the positions in commodity companies and in defensive companies, which were the keynote during the first half. Some of the managers interviewed by the InfoMoney started the movement a few months ago, while others have stepped up their stakes in recent weeks.

“Companies like Vale or Petrobras continue to be good,” says Isabel Lemos, stock manager at Fator Administração de Recursos. “But other companies have already been so penalized that the trade-off between how much I can still lose, if I buy them and they fall further, or how much I can gain, if they finally start to rise, has become attractive.”

The disposition to trade-off, however, still focuses on managers. With the Selic at 13.75% per year, investors seem to see no advantage in leaving behind the easy yield of fixed income to face the ups and downs of the stock market.

Equity funds are on track to register, in August, the 11th month of net redemptions (discounting deposits) in the last 12 months. Since August 2021, applications surpassed withdrawals only in June, according to data from Anbima (Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities). This year alone, accumulated redemptions total R$ 53.8 billion.

Therefore, as a rule, managers who have begun to feel a little more comfortable entering sectors such as consumption and retail have had to rotate their portfolios to set up new positions – since new money, in most cases, is not yet arriving. .

From defense to attack

In Fator’s equity funds, the portfolio has been slowly changing since March. Isabel explains that she has zero exposure to shares in the electricity sector, which, defensive as they are, have already fulfilled their role in the portfolio for now. It also strongly reduced positions in the commodities segment – ​​basically, Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4) remained, given the cash generation and the consequent heavy distribution of dividends.

“With that, we went back a little to the retail and services sectors”, explains Isabel. The recently softened inflation and the prospect that interest rates will stop rising partially reduce risk aversion and tend to benefit companies in these segments, according to the manager. For this reason, real estate stocks such as JHSF (JHSF3) entered the portfolio; through food consumption, such as Assaí (ASAI3), Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) and Burger King (BKBR3); and reaching Magalu (MGLU3), CVC (CVCB3) and Azul (BLUE4).

“In terms of sectors, I am comfortable, but the volatility of the papers is still high”, says Isabel. “As the Stock Exchange shows better signals, we can increase these positions. But nothing prevents us from reviewing positions if something gets out of the way.”

At Genoa Capital, the fund long bias – positioned to follow the stock market, but with flexible allocation to face periods of market volatility – has gradually increased exposure to equities in recent months. Allocations, which reached only 20% in the first quarter, reached 90% of equity since it became clear that the end of the Selic high cycle was approaching.

Some stocks that were already in the portfolio had their positions increased. This was the case, for example, of Localiza (RENT3). “It is currently the fund’s largest position. As the rental segment is very sensitive to interest rate variations, the scenario of a fall next year will benefit it”, says Lucas Cachapuz, partner and manager at Genoa.

The shares of the health plan operator Hapvida (HAPV3) also gained space. Although it has retreated in the last year, especially after reporting poor results in the first quarter of 2022, the company has recovered its breath with the balance of the second. With adjusted net income of R$ 241 million, addition of users and reduction in claims, it rose again. There were also new purchases of shares such as Equatorial (EQTL3), Eneva (ENEV3) and Itaú (ITUB4).

Positions in commodity stocks declined. “These are companies with results closely related to the global economy, and concerns about the Chinese economy persist,” says Cachapuz. They were replaced by new names, such as Grupo Soma (SOMA3), from fashion retail. “We owned the stock and divested it after the acquisition of Hering. But now it is delivering good results and, despite being a midcap without so much liquidity, we started buying again”, explains the manager.

Only selected names enter

In Forpus funds, commodities stocks – which came to represent 40% of the portfolio in the first half of the year – now account for 25%, divided between metallic stocks, with companies such as Vale (VALE3) and CBA ([ativo=CBAV3); as energéticas, com Petrobras; e as agrícolas, preferência atual. SLC Agrícola ([ativo=SLCE3]), Boa Safra (SOJA3), Kepler Weber (KEPL3) and ViTtia (VITT3), for example, remain in the portfolio.

“We started the year with all the uncertainties, so commodities made a lot of sense. Starting in June, the market narrative changed, and concern about global inflation became concern about global recession. That’s why we adjusted”, says Rafael Cintra, stock analyst at Forpus, who says he’s excited about Brazil. “We can have a year-end rally regardless of the winner of the election.”

Selected stocks have taken up the space that has been vacated by commodity companies. “Even though we think the stock market will rise in an almost generalized way, we only want to be in the best options”, says Luiz Nunes, CEO of Forpus. There are more home consumption companies, such as Hypera (HYPE3), Centauro (SBFG3) and Vulcabras (VULC3); logistics and infrastructure, such as Vamos (VAMO3), Login (LOGN3), Santos Brasil ([ativo=STPB3]) and Mills (MILS3); and banks, such as Itaú and Bradesco (BBDC4).

The concern with increasing domestic exposure only with what is more or less “armored” in B3 is widespread among managers. They are, in general, companies whose results depend less on the ups and downs of the macroeconomic scene and capable of generating cash in the short term.

Mantaro’s funds, for example, entered shares such as Cielo (CIEL3), which suffered from competition a few years ago, but has repositioned itself; the Iguatemi (IGTI11) and Multiplan (MULT3) malls, focused on an audience that has not lost income despite the recent crisis; in addition to electrics and banks. “We have Arezzo (ARZZ3), Vivara (VIVA3) and Renner (LREN3), but not Marisa (AMAR3), Guararapes (GUAR3) or C&A (CEAB3). We prefer to remain in the high-income segment, which has its own dynamics”, says Leonardo Rufino, partner of the manager.

one foot in reality

While some managers see better days for companies exposed to the domestic economy and are already positioning themselves in this direction, others prefer to proceed with more caution. The “combo” of buying commodities and big banks and selling poorly priced companies in the last wave of IPOs (IPOs), which ended last year, is still the favorite of Carlos Calabresi, CEO of Garde Asset.

“It worked very well until June, but turned around in July, given the rotation between the shares made by investors. Even so, fundamentally, we did not change the set [na parcela direcional da carteira do fundo de valor relativo da gestora]”, says Calabresi.

For him, the weight of uncertainties – the tug of war between inflation and growth in developed countries, the course of the presidential election and the impact of very high interest rates on the economy – overcomes the respite offered by the few certainties drawn on the horizon. “We prefer to stay with large companies, with resilient balance sheets, good market share. We are defensive”, says the manager. The little space that remains outside of this is occupied by actions such as those of CCR (CCRO3), Hapvida and Natura (NTCO3).

The valuation of a manager with R$2.3 billion under management in shares is similar. “It really looks like the Central Bank will stop raising interest rates and the second quarter results were a little better than expected, but this is information about the present. The information about the future – which is the economic policy of the next president, what the new government will do with fiscal policy or public investments – we still do not know”, he says.

Therefore, he has not made any recent changes to the portfolio. The defensive portfolio with a focus on liquidity persists. For consumption, only very specific actions, such as Localiza or Petz (PETZ3). “We remain cautious with the level of activity. In the third quarter, there will still be effects of Auxílio Brasil and tax cuts, which release real income. But going forward, we will have problems, because the Central Bank needs to cool down activity for inflation to decline”.

