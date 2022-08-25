ESA video shows the zoom power of James Webb’s lens

A light year is equivalent to about 9.5 trillion kilometers. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), meanwhile, is able to observe objects more than 13.5 billion light-years away, capturing the glow of stars and galaxies that formed shortly after the Big Bang.

In order for the public to have a visual idea of ​​this distance, the European Space Agency (ESA), one of those responsible for the equipment, published a video that puts into perspective how far James Webb is from one of its targets.

The chosen object was the Cartwheel Galaxy, which had its photo revealed by the telescope on the 2nd of August. It’s 500 million light-years away from Earth, which isn’t that far considering the JWST’s capability. Anyway, it’s a pretty remarkable hike.

cartwheel galaxy

The Cartwheel Galaxy was imaged using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). It has a resolution of 4685 by 4312 pixels.

The system name references its car wheel shape. It is the result of a collision between a spiral galaxy, like the Milky Way, and a smaller one — a collision that occurred more than 400 million years ago.

The brightest area of ​​the galaxy has young star clusters, while the outer ring has stars forming and also exploding in supernovae. The bright red hues seen between the inner and outer rings are nothing more than hydrocarbon-rich dust.