Euro loses parity with the dollar for the first time in 20 years

This Tuesday (23), the euro lost its parity with the dollar for the first time since July 15, 2002. Surprisingly, the brand disappoints the expectation that the European economy could recover more quickly with the final stages of the pandemic. covid-19, improvement delayed by the still current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

What is parity and what does it represent?

To clarify, the concept of exchange rate parity can be defined as the purchasing power ratio between two currencies — that is, one euro (€) is equivalent to one dollar (US$), when in equilibrium. In recent years, the official currency of the European Union had a clear dominance over the US currency, reaching almost 40% more value.

More than just a brand, the trading floor of US$ 1 represents a kind of psychological barrier for the financial market, as the agency denotes. Associated Press. This “invisible protection” has come to be challenged repeatedly over the past two years, holding up well alongside the Eurozone’s various palliative measures — but not without weakening.

Why is the Dollar more expensive than the Euro?

In practice, the main culprits in this case are high energy prices and record inflation in the European Union — problems that are equally familiar in other economic zones. However, the Old Continent region is more dependent on Russian oil and natural gas than the United States, a resource threatened by the country’s conflict with Ukraine.

To make matters worse, the growing fear that the war between the Slavic countries will affect the supply of Russian oil on the international market has caused a rise in the price of the resource, which in turn makes the transport and price of several other products around the world more expensive. And the fear isn’t exactly unfounded, as Russia has actually cut back on natural gas supplies to the European Union — a decision seen as retaliation for the region’s support for Ukraine.

The European Union is dependent on Russian oil, being the Slav country’s main customer. (Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

In this complex context, the North American country stood out for the rapid rise in interest rates on loans to combat inflation. If the increases by the US Federal Reserve System are greater than those applied by the European Central Bank, they will attract Eurozone investors interested in converting their finances to the dollar.

How does this affect the international economy?

For the population of the United States, the change should be reflected in cheaper tourism programs in the Eurozone, in addition to increased purchasing power in goods imported from the region. On the commercial spectrum, US companies that have partnerships with European entities are likely to see their profit margins reduced and affected by the new euro trading floors.

In addition, the increase in the dollar also means that North American products in the Euro Area will also become more expensive, reducing their sales margins and consequently their exports. In parallel, European goods will gain more competitiveness in the US market and may weaken the related part of the economy in the country.

With the euro weakened, the European Union also faces a higher cost in the purchase of oil, carried out in dollars. This factor contributes to the initial problem, worsening the movement of the economy and accelerating inflation. At the moment, the European Central Bank has already announced the increase in interest rates for loans, such as the United States – a decision that should mitigate the negative effects mentioned above, while slowing the economic growth of the region.