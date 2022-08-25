Everything You Need To Know

When Petrobras (PETR4 and PETR3) announced at the end of July that it would pay BRL 87.8 billion in dividends, of which BRL 6.73 per share, there was a rush for the company’s assets, which skyrocketed 7% in the same day. . Today, it is the company that pays the most dividends in the world.

But how does the distribution of dividends work? They are different, for example, from a share of profits and results that the employee of a company receives. They are not just a bonus that the shareholder earns.

To understand how dividends are distributed and paid, we consulted two experts on the subject: Orleans Martins, head of TC LABs, at the consultancy TC Economatica, and Daniel Alves, economist at Nid Consultoria. Clear your doubts.

What are dividends? When a publicly traded company makes a profit, it can distribute part of that gain to its shareholders: these are dividends. The Brazilian average is to distribute 25% of net profits, says Alves.

And why do companies decide to share the profit? The company gains by distributing dividends in at least two ways: by attracting more shareholders and by streamlining its management.

“With less cash in hand, managers need to make more thoughtful decisions”, explains Martins, who makes a parallel with the household budget: if there is money left in the house, the family spends more. But if money is short, she thinks better when doing her math so she doesn’t throw money away.

Who can receive? Who owns the shares of the company. Generally, the company sets a deadline for possession – called “date with”. In the case of Petrobras, the shareholder who had the oil company’s assets until August 11 received a dividend from the state-owned company. This payment can be made in a single installment or in more installments.

How much does the shareholder receive? He receives a value per share – the more shares the shareholder has, the more he receives.

But there is a point of attention: the dividend is discounted from the value of the company’s shares. If a company has shares that are worth, for example, R$10, and it announces that it will pay R$1 of dividend per share until the deadline, hypothetically 15 days from now, after that period the dividend is deducted from the price of the shares.

If in 15 days they have appreciated to R$10.80, they will be worth R$9.80 (the value of the share minus the dividend). If they have dropped to R$8, they will be worth R$7.

So the investor loses? Not. Whether the shares have appreciated or not, the investor will, in the end, keep the share he already had, plus the cash dividend, deposited in his broker’s account without tax deduction.

In the case of Petrobras, the state-owned company announced the payment of dividends on July 28 after the market closed. His deadline was the 11th of August. On the 28th, PETR4 closed the trading session at R$32.29.

From that day to date, the share rose 12% and went on to cost R$ 36.25. On August 12, dividends (R$ 6.73) were discounted from the previous day’s quotation, which made the share worth R$ 29.52 at the beginning of the trading session. But soon the share recovered part of its value and, that same day, the share closed at R$ 31.71.

Why does the stock lose value? Because the company’s cash flow decreased. “The shares, simply put, are backed by the company’s cash”, says Alves. If, again using the example of Petrobras, the company is paying R$ 87.8 billion in dividends, this amount is being taken out of its cash. Therefore, the dividend value is subtracted from each share.

So, what is the benefit of receiving dividends? Adding on one side and taking away from the other, it seems that the shareholder doesn’t gain anything, does it? But there is an advantage. The amount corresponding to the dividend falls to the shareholder’s account. It’s as if he sold part of his investment and received the money, but he still has all the shares he had in his portfolio. And, unlike what would happen in the sale of the stock, he doesn’t pay taxes on the amount earned.

“It’s a change in the ‘status’ of your investment. Part of it is no longer something risky, like an action, and materializes in cash, without income tax deduction”, says Martins.

Let’s take another example: you have 1,000 shares in a company that are worth R$10,000 in total (R$10 each). This company announces today a dividend payment of R$ 1 per share in two weeks. You will receive BRL 1,000 in cash in your account and you will continue with the same thousand shares, only worth BRL 1 less each. At the end of the day, you will have BRL 1,000 in your pocket and the same thousand shares, worth BRL 9,000, which you can continue to earn.

“I like to compare it with a chicken”, says Martins. Stocks are the chicken. In the morning, you weigh the chicken and it weighs 1 kilo. In the afternoon she lays 3 eggs and you weigh her again: the hen is now weighing 900 grams. You still have the chicken, but now you have three eggs too.

The real advantage lies in the elimination of risk – which is inherent to shares – and in the non-payment of taxes, explains Martins.

See what happened to the investor who had shares in the reinsurance company IRB Brasil (IRBR3) before 2020, for example. The shares, which at the end of 2019 were worth around R$100, have now dropped to R$2, due to signs of mismanagement. “Whoever received dividends from the company when it was making a profit recovered part of the investment and did not suffer all this loss”, says Martins.

How is the payment done? Some companies pay dividends all at once, others split it in a few installments. The money is deposited into your account at the brokerage firm where you trade your shares. To use this money, you need to enter the platform of your bank or broker and give the transfer command to your checking account.