Exame/Idea Survey: Lula’s distance falls to Bolsonaro – Politics

Lula has 44% of voting intentions; Jair Bolsonaro 36% (photo: Reproduction/AFP/Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Exame/Ideia research, released this Thursday (8/25), indicates that the distance between former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the dispute for the vacancy in the Palace of Highland. According to the survey, the difference between candidates fell from 11 to 8 percentage points.

The PT appears in the poll with 44% of voting intentions, the same number recorded in the survey a month ago. J Bolsonaro has 36%. A month ago, the president had 33% of voting intentions. The increase is within the survey’s margin of error, which is plus or minus three percentage points.

In third place, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 9% of voting intentions. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 4%. Vera Lcia (PSTU), Pablo Maral (Pros), and Felipe d’vila (Novo) scored 1%. Leonardo Pricles (UP) appears with 0.2%.

Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), and Eymael (DC), scored 0.1%. White and null votes reach 2% and undecided, 3%.

The survey was carried out between the 19th and 24th of August, with 1,500 respondents aged 16 and over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 3 percentage points.