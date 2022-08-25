exhibition in SP disappoints visitors

The Mundo Pixar exhibition arrived in São Paulo with the promise of being an immersive event, which would take fans of the studio’s animations on a journey inside the beloved stories. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, in the parking lot of Shopping Eldorado, the attraction is sold out until October 23, when it will close its doors. Tickets ranged from R$60 and R$100.

However, the fact that the schedules are all filled is far from synonymous with visitor satisfaction. Shortly after the premiere, on July 20, complaints began to appear on social media accusing the event of not having delivered what it promised.

One of the aspects of publicizing the exhibition was the profiles of digital influencers, who were there before it was opened to the public and enjoyed a very different experience from what has been reported.

On the date, numerous photos were taken showing guests interacting closely with statues of characters such as Sulley and Mike from “Monsters Inc”, Buzz and Woody from “Toy Story”, and several others. On social media, almost professional records of influencers embracing Pixar properties.

However, when Mundo Pixar opened to the general public, reception was not so positive. Robson Felipe, 27, told splash who did not like the visit.

“The experience was pretty bad. I think the downsides are: you can’t touch anything, the people who are working there are upstairs so you can’t even touch anything in the decor, and that decor is really bad.”

“In most rooms, it was just a canvas with the drawings printed on it. There is minimal interaction, which doesn’t even work. The interaction in the room of the movie UP – Altas Aventuras’ is ridiculous. Find a balloon?”.

Another complaint from Felipe was about the promised interactivity. “None of the rooms had an interaction with the screen, with a little game, a Pixar doll, I don’t know, for the children to play with. In fact, they were the ones who hated the most because they just watched, they couldn’t touch anything. only for adults who want to post on Instagram.”

“I threw my money away and I don’t recommend anyone to go there. I went with two couples and they have the same opinion. They didn’t invest in almost anything, it was all printed in stores and pasted on the walls, it’s bizarre”, he concluded.

over the #mundopixar

1. not worth the price that is charged

2. the only rooms you really interact with are Up and Toy Story

3. A LOT OF CROWDED PEOPLE

4. 1/3 of the 1 hour or so I spent there, was in line to take a picture or to enter somewhere

I would rate it 6/10 ? gigi (@giosversion) August 22, 2022

wanted by splash about the critics of the regulars, the organization of Mundo Pixar did not want to take a position.

The dissatisfaction was also felt by Natália Malini, 31, who was disappointed soon when she started trying to go to Mundo Pixar.

“What disappointed me first was the difficulty in getting tickets. Second, the small amount of sets and even less interaction. Some of the sets had almost nothing to see. The expectation might have been more options. The sets for photos were difficult because couldn’t get close enough.”

In addition to the facilities, Malini spoke of the store at the exit, with only licensed Pixar products. “I understand the prices at the store, but I’m upset with the lack of accessibility in sizes, for example.”

Andressa Fugazza, 39, said that all the frustration happened because they were waiting for an event like the one experienced by influencers.

“When the spoilers happened, before the premiere, there were some ‘illustrious’ guests, from journalists, youtubers and tiktokers. The exhibition has its charm, it involves you. At the beginning, you watch a video and download an app to be able to have greater interactivity – which we were told at the last minute.”

Andressa Fugazza couldn’t take the photo she wanted because the tape got in the way Image: Andressa Fugazza/ Personal Collection

“I was outraged. We think there will be some dolls to welcome you, but there aren’t. And you go in and you can’t touch the dolls. You can touch the awnings, that’s all. The doll is isolated, you can’t get too close I’m a big fan of ‘Monstros SA’ and I couldn’t be with the characters the way I wanted to, to make different angles and play. I was so upset I couldn’t pull over, I didn’t even wait. I did it all in 15 minutes it was so disappointing.”

“I say it’s false advertising because influencers, guests at the event who don’t pay, go there to publicize and must have been paid to do so.”

Influencers

Influencer Alice Aquino, 30, was one of the guests at the opening of the event. wanted by splash, she stated that she was not paid to advertise the place. “We were invited to see the exhibition, but there was no money involved to say X or Y.”

“When we went, the exhibition had some restrictions but it was pretty free to take pictures and videos and I had a lot of fun.”

Part of the public also liked it. For Valter Oliveira, 56, the experience was good, but he believes that the great public success was due to “São Paulo’s lack of good events.”

Here, we believe that anything is fine.

What to do?

Pixar World goers went to Reclame Aqui, a site that gathers consumer complaints about products and services, to complain about the event. “I don’t recommend this exhibition,” says one.

“There’s no interactivity, you can’t touch anything, the characters were isolated with a cordon (the photos were terrible – and it was deceptive advertising, since in the photos of the influencers who were hired to publicize the exhibition, there was no isolation I went with a 4 year old who I hated it, there’s nothing for kids to do,” said another.

Anderson do Patrocínio explained that, “for you to demand a right to compensation, you need to concretely prove the damage or damage suffered, whether material or moral”. For the defender, the difficulty in the case of events like this would be “to prove something that is more in the field of subjectivity.”

“There are those who claim that influencers had another experience, which could fall under false advertising if we wanted to give this concept some elasticity,” says Anderson. “This claim is inherently related to individual expectation, something very difficult to quantify and actually prove in court.”

“For cases of more immediate risk or easily measurable damage, the situation is more favorable. As an example for this, we can think of the hypothesis that some installation poses risks to the health or safety of people”, he concluded.