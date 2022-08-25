Exoplanet 100 light-years from Earth covered in water found

posted on 08/24/2022 12:38 / updated on 08/24/2022 12:39



Artist’s rendering of Exoplanet TOI-1452 b – (credit: BENOIT GOUGEON, UNIVERSITÉ DE MONTRÉAL)

An exoplanet completely covered by a thick layer of water, similar to some of the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, has been found by experts at the University of Montreal in Canada. TOI-1452 b, can be considered an “oceanic planet” and is about 100 light years from Earth.

According to the team that found it, the exoplanet is slightly larger and more massive than Earth and, given its distance from its star, its temperature would be neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist on its surface.

TOI-1452 b is located in the constellation of Draco and orbits two small stars of a binary system. The researchers’ findings were reported in the scientific journal The Astronomical Journal of the 12th of August.

The search for the exoplanet began when NASA’s TESS space telescope — which searches for planetary systems close to Earth — identified a dimming every 11 days and astronomers predicted a planet about 70% larger than Earth. “This was not a routine check. We had to ensure that the signal detected by TESS was actually caused by an exoplanet circling TOI-1452, the larger of the two stars in this binary system”, explains Charles Cadieux, one of the experts who participated in the discovery. .

From this, the researchers were able to observe that the two stars orbiting the exoplanet are separated by a very small distance — about 97 astronomical units, or about two and a half times the distance between the Sun and Pluto — and that, therefore, the telescope sees them as a single point of light.





Earth differences

Still according to analysis, TOI-1452 b is probably rocky like Earth, however, its radius, mass and density suggest a world very different from ours.

Although Earth is called the “Blue Planet” and has about 70% of its surface covered by water, this water represents only a small fraction of its mass: less than 1%.

Other exoplanets observed over the years have a density that can only be explained if a large fraction of the mass is made up of materials lighter than those that make up Earth’s internal structure, such as water. That’s why they received the nicknames of “oceanic planets”.

“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an oceanic planet we’ve found to date. Its radius and mass suggest a much lower density than would be expected for a planet that is basically composed of metal and rock, like Earth,” says Cadieux. .