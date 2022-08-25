Extreme drought reveals footprints of dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago

Abhishek Pratap 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Extreme drought reveals footprints of dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago 1 Views

Dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, USA

Credit, Dinosaur Valley Park/Paul Baker

photo caption,

Dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, USA

An extreme drought has exposed the footprints of a dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago in a riverbed in central Texas.

The footprints, which belonged to a single acrocanthosaurus, had not been seen since 2000 as they were under water and several layers of sediment.

The footprints at Dinosaur Valley State Park are some of the best preserved in the world, according to park superintendent Jeff Davis.

Nearly the entire state of Texas is facing severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Is the iPhone 14 coming? Apple confirms event for September 7

Apple confirmed this Wednesday (24) that it will hold an event on September 7 at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved