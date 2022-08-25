Extreme drought reveals footprints of dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago

24 August 2022 Updated 9 hours ago

Credit, Dinosaur Valley Park/Paul Baker photo caption, Dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, USA

An extreme drought has exposed the footprints of a dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago in a riverbed in central Texas.

The footprints, which belonged to a single acrocanthosaurus, had not been seen since 2000 as they were under water and several layers of sediment.

The footprints at Dinosaur Valley State Park are some of the best preserved in the world, according to park superintendent Jeff Davis.

Nearly the entire state of Texas is facing severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Last week, more than 87% of the state was classified in one of the three most severe drought categories: severe, extreme and exceptional.

The excessively dry and hot summer conditions caused a river in the Texas park to dry up almost entirely, revealing the footprints.

Superintendent Davis told the BBC the footprints are called the “Lone Ranger trail”, in reference to the acrocanthosaurus that walked this path for about 30 meters. There are an estimated 140 footprints of this dinosaur, with around 60 of them visible now.

Acrocanthosaurs were therapods, a “typical three-toed dinosaur,” Davis said. At about 4.5 meters tall, they weighed about 7 tons.

These dinosaurs likely hunted sauroposeidon, a species whose footprints are also found in the state park.

Sauroposeidon was 18 meters tall, had a long neck, and weighed about 44 tons at its maximum size.

other discoveries

The extreme weather also brought other surprises.

Human remains were found in Lake Mead — the largest reservoir in the US — as water levels declined.

Credit, Dinosaur Valley/Paul Baker photo caption, In addition to footprints in the park, drought also revealed human remains in Lake Mead.

Not all droughts are due to climate change, but excess heat in the atmosphere is pulling more moisture out of the land and making droughts worse.

The world has already warmed by about 1.2°C since the beginning of the industrial age and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments around the world make big cuts in emissions.