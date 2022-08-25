Fake death of Elena Ferrante generates commotion and jokes on social networks

A fake profile on twitter passed for Editorial Lumen, which publishes Spanish versions of books by Elena Ferrante, to announce the alleged death of the Italian writer. THE fake news was published by the British newspaper The Independent, but was taken off the air about half an hour later. Readers expressed regret on social media, unaware that it was yet another anecdote from the Italian journalist. Tommaso Debenedetti.

The same user who tweeted the fake death debunked the information, about an hour after it was posted. “This account is a hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debendetti,” he admitted. The profile was deactivated shortly after the confession.

Despite the clarification, confusion hovered among literature enthusiasts. the american writer Alex Shephard came to the public to warn about misinformation. “Just to be absolutely 100 percent clear: Elena Ferrante is not dead. The account that says she died is false.”

Just to be absolutely 100 percent clear: Elena Ferrante is not dead. The account saying she is dead is fake. — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 25, 2022

In Brazil, the lying death also had repercussions. The writer and screenwriter, Renata Corrêa, mocked Elena Ferrante’s resurrection at the time of “having a drink”. The journalist from Estadão Rita Lisauskasin a joking tone, said he understood the reasons for the death of the Italian to be invented.

If I were a millionaire and bestselling Neapolitan writer who published under a pseudonym: high chances of waking up one day with an egg turned over, deciding to create a fake to let the world know I’m dead — Rita Lisauskas (@RitaLisauskas) August 25, 2022

Debenedetti ‘attacks’ again

Elena Ferretti’s fake death isn’t the first on Tommaso De Bendetti’s resume. The Italian, however, hadn’t played his pranks for a long time. In 2012, he was the subject of a report by the The Guardian. Debenedetti says, in the interview with the English newspaper, that he invents deaths to expose the weakness of the media.

10 years ago, he created the false death of Pope Bento XVI and the filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, both alive. De Benedetti also invented the death of the former Cuban head of state Fidel Castrowhich took place four years later, in 2016.