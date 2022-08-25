Family confirms second body found in river belongs to another missing youth | Rio de Janeiro



I spoke to God that I accepted, that he came to me in any way, lamented Adriel’s mother – Reginaldo Pimenta/Agência O Dia

I spoke to God that I accepted, that he came to me in any way, lamented Adriel’s motherReginaldo Pimenta/O Dia Agency

Published 08/24/2022 11:16 | Updated 08/24/2022 13:43

Rio – The second body found in the Capenga River, in Nova Iguaçu, belongs to the young Adriel Andrade Bastos, 24, who disappeared with his friends on the 12th. Family members were at the Medical Institute this Wednesday morning (24th) Legal Service (IML) of the Baixada Fluminense municipality, and recognized the victim by a tattoo on his neck. The boy was found dead this Tuesday morning (23), in the same place where Matheus Costa da Silva was located, also dead, the day before.

“We were very distressed by the delay in finding my son and the other boys. Yesterday, when I saw that they had found another body, I created a hope that it could be my son and I told God that I accepted, that he come to me in any way, so that we could give him a decent burial (…) We really want him to find it, but when we know he found it and the way he found it, it’s very painful. in a place and not being able to see the person, recognize by photo, by a tattoo”, lamented Adriel’s mother, the sales promoter, Andréa Andrade, 48 years old.

Also this Wednesday, the Fire Department continues the search for Douglas de Paula Pampolha dos Santos, 22, and Jhonatan Alef Gomes Francisco, 29. Jhonatan’s father, the painter Ronaldo de Oliveira Francisco, 50, expected that the second body found was that of his son and he said he hopes to still be able to bury the boy. The man also said that because of the state in which the bodies were located, relatives can only recognize the victims through details, such as signs, photos and tattoos.

“(I want) to end this anguish in my heart and still have the opportunity to bury my son. At the moment, (the recognition) is being done through signs, photos, tattoos. We were able to recognize (Adriel’s body) and see that was not (Jhonatan) Alef. The anguish will continue, the pain will continue, until I can find my son and give him a dignified burial”, lamented the painter.

Also according to Andréa, Adriel was living in an apartment in the Valverde neighborhood, close to the place where he was kidnapped, and was making plans to move closer to her, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio, this month. The mother says that on the day of the crime, he was on his way to the mall with his friends, from where he would go to the Center of Nova Iguaçu to buy a bicycle for his 3-year-old daughter. The boy was an app driver and she intended to give him a car so he could work. Also according to the prosecutor, the young man’s tattoo with the words “be strong and courageous” describes his son.

“That’s how I raised my son, to be a strong and courageous man, an honorable man, a man who always respected principles, always respected his family. He was very affectionate with me, he called me my queen. It was such a cruelty. tremendous, which I can’t even explain. I can’t even call these people a human being, because I don’t think a human being would have the courage to do what they did to him and the other boys. I just ask God that when they look at a loved one of them, they come to see the image of our children”.

Childhood friends, Matheus, Douglas, Adriel and Jhonatan were heading to a mall in an app car, when they were approached and kidnapped by criminals in the Valverde neighborhood. The driver was not taken with them. The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF) is investigating whether the use and trafficking of drugs by victims in the region dominated by Danilo Dias Lima’s militia, the Tandera, motivated the crime. The version is contested by the families, who deny the youth’s involvement with organized crime.

“My son always worked, he got this apartment there in the Valverde housing complex, from Minha Casa Minha Vida, at the age of 21. Since he was 13, my son has always worked. He asked my father, who always worked as a bricklayer, to “grandfather takes me to work with you”, because he always wanted to have his money, to have his independence. I really don’t know what the motivation was because, unfortunately, the environment where my son was living was a very hostile. Even a crooked look at one of them (criminals), would cause the death of a person. I think it happened that way with my son”, regretted Andréa.