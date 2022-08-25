Family recognizes the body of another young man surrendered in an app car in Nova Iguaçu | Rio de Janeiro

“It was such a terrible cruelty that I can’t explain it. I’m not able to call these people human beings”, said Andreia Andrade Lopes, Adriel’s mother.

The relatives of the missing youths were at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to do the reconnaissance this Wednesday morning (24).

Police and firefighters are still looking for the other two young men: Douglas de Paula Pamplona22 years old, and Jhonatan Alef Gomesof 28.

“We can recognize and see that it was not Alef, and the anguish will continue, the pain will continue, until I can find my son and give him a burial,” said Ronaldo de Oliveira, Jhonatan’s father.

2 of 4 Adriel’s body was recognized by the family on the morning of this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Adriel’s body was recognized by the family this Wednesday morning (24) – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The river where the searches take place is pointed out as a dumping point for corpses by militiamen who work in the region.

Adriel’s mother claimed that he spoke to her the day he disappeared. Despite having his own house, the son promised to spend a few days at his mother’s house.

“The last message he sent me on Thursday, the day of the incident. He said: ‘Mom, at the end of August I’m going to stay with you’. And I said I couldn’t wait until the end of the month. Because I always wanted him close to me. I have five children and one does not replace the other”, said Andreia.

His mother says that Adriel has been working since he was 13 years old and has already had several occupations. The last job he had was as an app driver with a rented car that, as he was unable to pay the daily rates, he had to return it. Andreia dreamed of buying a car so he could work.

“We were distressed by the delay in finding my son and the other boys. And yesterday I, when I saw that they had found another body, I created a hope that it could be my son”, said Adriel’s mother.

3 of 4 Police and firefighters continue to search the Capenga River this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Police and firefighters continue to search the Capenga River this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

On Tuesday (23), the body of Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized because of a tattoo. The identity was also confirmed by fingerprint.

“He was a painter, but his dream was to have a graphic studio, because he liked to do his montages, but unfortunately they took that away from him”, said Ana Maria Costa, Matheus’ mother.

4 of 4 On Tuesday (23), the body of Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized because of a tattoo — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo On Tuesday (23), the body of Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized because of a tattoo — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The youths had been missing since August 12, after boarding an app car to a mall.

The group was passing through the Valverde neighborhood when the vehicle was surrounded by heavily armed and hooded men. The driver of the vehicle has already been heard and said that the four were taken and tied up.

According to the investigations, the militiamen Delson Lima Neto, known as Delsinho — brother of the militiaman Danilo Dias Lima, known as Tandera —, and Renato Alves de Santana, known as Fofo, were responsible for the execution of the boys. The two were killed on Saturday (20), with two other men who were also part of the militia, during an exchange of fire with police.

The agents work with some lines of investigation for the motivation of the crime. One of them is that the group would be using and selling drugs in the militia’s area of ​​operation.

Another possibility investigated is that one of them would have made a purchase from a relative of Delsinho, but the payment was made with a cloned card.

Families question these lines of inquiry.