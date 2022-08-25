fans clash in Copacabana

Fluminense and Corinthians fans clashed on the edge of Copacabana this Wednesday (24), hours before the game between the teams for the Copa do Brasil, at 19:30, at Maracanã.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to identify fans with club shirts at the height of post 4 on Copacabana beach, close to Santa Clara and Figueiredo Magalhães streets.

According to Hilmar Faulhaber, commander of the Battalion Specialized in Policing in Stadiums (BEPE), the fight did not involve organized supporters, it was small groups that met at the scene, which caused the confusion.

Police officers from the 19th Battalion of the Military Police who were patrolling the waterfront dispersed the groups with pepper spray and brought the situation under control.

According to the PM’s press office, “on the afternoon of this Wednesday (24/08), military police officers from the 19th BPM (Copacabana) were on patrol along the Copacabana coast when they were called to check for incidents in the vicinity of a kiosk on Avenida Atlântica, between Rua Figueiredo Magalhães and Rua Santa Clara. According to preliminary information, there was a disagreement between fans.

Tricolores and alvinegros begin today (24) the dispute for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at 19:30, at Maracanã.