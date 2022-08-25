Fazenda has just signed with the BBB22 barracks. know who

The weeks are passing and Fazenda 14 is closer. The LeoDias column found out that RecordTV signed another name to join the cast of the reality show. This is a BBB22 participant, known for starring in several shacks.

Natália Deodato was chosen by the program’s direction to represent the ex-BBB’s class in A Fazenda 14. The model joins Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra as confirmed names of the cast for this year’s edition.

Participant of BBB22, Natália was notable for moments of “fury” and friction with Maria who was expelled for assaulting the model from Minas Gerais. She won the public’s affection after joining “Comadres” Jessilane and Lina. Participation in the reality show comes at a good time for Natália, since the former BBB22 has faced financial problems after problems with career management.

