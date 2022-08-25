Fazenda has just signed with the BBB22 barracks. know who

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Fazenda has just signed with the BBB22 barracks. know who 2 Views

The weeks are passing and Fazenda 14 is closer. The LeoDias column found out that RecordTV signed another name to join the cast of the reality show. This is a BBB22 participant, known for starring in several shacks.

Natália Deodato was chosen by the program’s direction to represent the ex-BBB’s class in A Fazenda 14. The model joins Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra as confirmed names of the cast for this year’s edition.

Natalia Deodato at BBB22Natalia-Deodato-school-preparation-BBB22

Natália Deodato revealed that she is thinking about opening a preparatory school for the BBBReproduction / Instagram

Colored photo of Natalia DeodatoNatalia-Deodato-Outburst

Natalia Deodato opens up about feelingsReproduction / Instagram

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Natalia Deodato, in a photo for InstagramNatalia-Deodato-Comadres

Natalia Deodato denies that Comadres are in crisisReproduction / Instagram

Natalia DeodatoVogue Ball, Natalia Deodato

Natália Deodato exchanged barbs with Eliezer on the internetPlayback / Twitter

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Natalia Deodato (Reproduction: Instagram)Natalia Deodato (Reproduction: Instagram)

Natalia Deodato (Reproduction: Instagram)

Natália Deodato, former participant of BBB22, in the BBB program, A Eliminação - Metrópolesframe-natalia-deodato-former-participant-bbb-the-elimination-bbb22
Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
natália deodato_bbb22_followers

Natalia Deodatoreproduction

0

Participant of BBB22, Natália was notable for moments of “fury” and friction with Maria who was expelled for assaulting the model from Minas Gerais. She won the public’s affection after joining “Comadres” Jessilane and Lina. Participation in the reality show comes at a good time for Natália, since the former BBB22 has faced financial problems after problems with career management.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Jota Quest will replace Migos at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The band Jota Quest will replace the hip hop trio Migos on September 4th at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved