Fear of the police makes Record rethink Deolane’s invitation to A Fazenda

Deolane Bezerra turned into a huge impasse for Record, which managed to convince MC Kevin’s widow to participate in A Fazenda 14. Everything was right between the parties, including the above-average fee, but the latest scandals involving the lawyer lit the alert direction on the risks of having a “police raid” on the confinement headquarters and forcibly removed from the program.

The lawyer is under the sights of Justice and is being investigated for actively participating in a criminal pyramid scheme promoted by the company BETZORD, which has already hired her numerous times to advertise on its social networks.

On July 13, the police raided Deolane’s house and seized several items, such as cell phones and computers, as well as two luxury cars, which were valued at R$1.6 million. She tried to get the cars back, but it was reversed by the Public Ministry and Justice and so far she has no vehicles.

In addition, Deolane is also investigated after irregularities were found in one of her companies, Bezerra Publicidade. The Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) detected that this company would have moved BRL 13 million between May 2021 and May 2022, an amount almost three times greater than that established by Simples Nacional, which is BRL 4.8 million. .

The second investigation investigates Deolane’s involvement with “dubious business”, including illegal advertising, which could cause her to have a huge financial loss.

Finally, there is also an ongoing investigation into the car purchase and sale negotiations carried out in his name with two people linked to the companies Upbus and Qualibus, which work with public transport and would be controlled by members of the PCC.

Faced with such a chaotic scenario, with the possibility of the police entering the headquarters of Itapecerica da Serra and forcing Deolane to leave to give statements or even to be arrested, Record is inclined to put her sister, Dayanne Bezerra, in her place. . It is important to mention that Dayanne was initially quoted to participate in Ilha Record 2, and for this reason she even created a Twitter profile and chose an emoji for her fandon on social networks.

Fazenda 14 opens in less than a month, exactly on September 13, and will again be under the command of Adriane Galisteu.