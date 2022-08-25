Federal Revenue opens, this Wednesday, consultation on the fourth batch of IRPF 2022 refund — Portuguese (Brazil)

From 10 am this Wednesday (24/08), the fourth batch of IRPF 2022 refund will be available for consultation. This lot also includes residual refunds from previous years.

The bank credit for 4,462,564 taxpayers will be carried out on August 31, in the total amount of R$ 6 billion. Of this total, more than BRL 265 million refer to the number of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 7,855 elderly people over 80 years old, 60,575 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,514 with some physical, mental or serious illness and 25,854 whose greater source of income is teaching.

There were also 4,362,766 non-priority items that delivered the declaration until 05/30/2022.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the refund”. The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can make the rectification, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The Internal Revenue Service also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment of the refund is made to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, either directly or by indicating the PIX key. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other localities) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within 1 (one) year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue Service website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

With information from the IRS.