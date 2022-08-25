Fever in the sertanejo, Ana Castela debuts at the Festa do Peão de Barretos. Meet singer!

Ana Castile18 years old, performed at the Barretos Pawn Party 2022 this Tuesday (23). The singer of the hit “Pipoco” excited fans with classics from the sertanejo on the sixth night of shows. The “boiadera” took care of the look and bet on a stylish outfit. The artist finished off the look with a hat. The accessory became a sensation among the female audience in the arena.

Ana Flávia Castile was born in Amambai (MS) and was raised in Sete Quedas, on the border with Paraguay. At the beginning of the pandemic, she started posting cover videos on YouTube. The repertoire consisted of pop, acoustic rap and country singers.

“I really like singing gospel. I started singing in church. I had a choir with my friends called Coração de Maria, when I was 15, 16 years old”, she told “g1”.