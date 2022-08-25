Fever in the sertanejo, Ana Castela debuts at the Festa do Peão de Barretos. Meet singer!

Ana Castile18 years old, performed at the Barretos Pawn Party 2022 this Tuesday (23). The singer of the hit “Pipoco” excited fans with classics from the sertanejo on the sixth night of shows. The “boiadera” took care of the look and bet on a stylish outfit. The artist finished off the look with a hat. The accessory became a sensation among the female audience in the arena.
Ana Flávia Castile was born in Amambai (MS) and was raised in Sete Quedas, on the border with Paraguay. At the beginning of the pandemic, she started posting cover videos on YouTube. The repertoire consisted of pop, acoustic rap and country singers.
“I really like singing gospel. I started singing in church. I had a choir with my friends called Coração de Maria, when I was 15, 16 years old”, she told “g1”.
“Boiadeira” came out in February 2021 and scored. The new agro entourage has several hits, but none had reached as far in Brazil as “Pipoco”, a partnership with MC Melody:
“I listen to a lot of country people – Israel and Rodolffo, Hugo and Guilherme, Marília Mendonça. But I also listen to Luisa Sonza, Anitta, Ludmilla a lot. My style is not just in the agro. I listen to everything and a little more”.
What did Ana Castile do before fame?
Before breaking out, Ana Castile entered the Faculty of Dentistry, but dropped out of the course. She saw her work cross the continent when her song was soundtracked by socialite Kim Kardashian. In a few days, the hit “Pipoco” reached the Top 1 on Spotify and remains at the top of playlists on digital platforms. The singer collects 2.3 million followers on Instagram and is a hit on TikTok.