Fiat Fastback has interior officially revealed

The Fiat Fastback will have its official launch on the internet on September 14th and as you’ve seen practically everything from the outside, now it’s time to see a part of it from the inside.

The Italian brand released a short 22-second video with the Fastback’s internal images, which you can check out in the images captured in this article.

As expected, the environment is the same as the Fiat Pulse, but with some exclusive details from the Fastback, such as the electronic parking brake, the first in the current Fiat range and the new console with a Start&Stop and Auto Hold button.

The first is the automatic shutdown of the engine, while the second activates the brakes with the car stopped and engaged in traffic, ensuring more comfort to the driver.

The environment also features automatic air conditioning, steering wheel with Sport mode button and gray textures and details.

With a 7-inch digital cluster and Uconnect multimedia with a 10-inch screen, the Fiat Fastback follows the Pulse booklet.

With gray leather seats, the Fiat Fastback presents itself as a product above the Pulse, having close internal space and a larger trunk, probably between 420 and 450 liters.

Bulky and similar to the BMW X4 on the outside, plus the rear, of course, the Fastback will have large wheels up to 18 inches, as well as full LED headlights and LED taillights.

ADAS package will also be offered with adaptive cruise control, lane departure and lane departure alert, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking, among others.

In mechanics, the big bet is the 1.0 Turbo engine with 125 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, both with 20.4 kgfm and CVT exchange with simulation of gears on the lever and paddle shifts.

The engine was confirmed by an energy efficiency label from Inmetro, where consumption revealed in the city is 8.1 km/l for ethanol and 11.3 km/l for gasoline, with 9.7 km/l for vegetable fuel and 13.9 km/l in oil products, on the road.

Fiat Fastback 2023 – Photo gallery