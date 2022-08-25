Fight took Cláudia Jimenez out of Escolinha: “I lost confidence in her”

Cláudia Jimenez, who left us on August 20, at the age of 63, was marked by playing several successful characters. Her most famous type was Dona Cacilda, from Escola do Professor Raimundo. However, over time, the comedian wanted more space at Globo and ended up leaving the attraction.

In November 1992, an article in Folha de S.Paulo described precisely this situation. Cláudia had been at Escolinha since 1988, when the program was still a part of the Chico Anysio Show, and she wanted to fly higher within the network, starring in her own series, which ended up never getting off the ground.

Even so, at the time, she assured that she would not leave the Little School.

“Cacilda is a character with a lot of empathy with the public. And Chico gives me all the space. I often say that I am the star of the show,” he declared.

Decision

Less than a year later, however, Cláudia ended up leaving the attraction – and hurting the master of Brazilian humor, who tried to minimize the loss.

“It must be worse for her. There are a lot of good people at the School. I find it difficult to work together from now on”, explained Chico to Jornal do Brasil on July 17, 1993.

The decision was not easy, according to the report. Cláudia cried a lot in the days before the separation announcement.

“He became my father, I always accepted what he said. I walked into his office to say goodbye and all I could do was say that I would like to play another character. Goodbye, it didn’t,” he said.

tapped foot

The article reported that Chico did not like the decision and asked the actress to wait until 1994 to say goodbye to the character. She took a deep breath, put her foot down and told director Cininha de Paula that she was leaving.

“The affection I have for Chico is huge, so I had to run away. I feel like when I told my father that I wanted to change my studies for theater. It was horrible, but on my next birthday he gave me a watch as a gift and everything was fine.”

Again, Chico shot the pupil:

“I lost confidence in her. But that’s okay, she didn’t owe me anything, it’s in her right,” she justified.

made peace

Without getting her own program on the station, she ended up leaving the channel and stayed away from television until the launch of Sai de Baixo, in 1996. Asked by JB if she missed Escolinha, in September 1995 she replied that she didn’t.

Later, Cláudia and Chico made up – she turned around after leaving the Sunday comedy and shone in Chico Total, in 1997. The following year, she stole the show in Torre de Babel, when she played the character Bina Colombo.