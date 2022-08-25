Find out the reason for the fight between Nicole Bahls and David Brazil

After the LeoDias column exclusively published that Nicole Bahls and David Brazil have been fighting for some time, friends close to the celebrities came to us and told us the reason for this friction between them. Contrary to what the former A Fazenda said, our sources claim that the muse is unhappy with the fact that her boyfriend Marcelo Viana pays more attention to the digital influencer than to her.

Marcelo, who is a businessman, lives giving several expensive gifts and even funding some renovations in David’s properties. Also according to our sources, Nicole Bahls’ boy would almost be a “do-it-all” for the influencer and would even prefer to be by his side than the model.

“Nicole can’t take it. One day she would touch herself. She’s freaking out, of course. The guy does work after work for David and it’s obvious that at some point she would stop and think like, ‘Oops, what’s going on?’”, said one of the sources, who is close to the three, to the LeoDias column.

Together since the beginning of the year, the former A Fazenda met Marcelo Viana through David, according to an article in the Extra newspaper. The model unfollowed her friend on social media and also deleted all the photos she had with her boyfriend on Instagram.

What does Nicole Bahls say about the case?

In conversation with the column, Bahls confirmed the fight with David and said he had not ended the relationship with Marcelo, despite his dissatisfaction with both: “I had a disagreement with David, silly. About the photo with Marcelo, we had a disagreement and he deleted our photo first, then I deleted it (…) but we didn’t finish”.

On speculation that the fight with her friend would have been motivated by her partner’s jealousy with him, she denied it and also stated that the small friction will not interfere with the recording of the program: “I don’t feel jealous. I’ve known David for 14 years, I’ve known Marcelo for one. Sunday I start recording the colorful cruise with David. Perhaps I will follow him again.”

The column also looked for David Brazil who said that there is no disagreement with Nicole Bahls and stated that he does not care that the presenter has stopped following him: “You stopped (following me) did you? I haven’t seen it (laughs). I was at his house (Marcelo Viana) on Sunday, we had lunch together. Sunday begins the reality Cruise Colored that we will present together. For my part, it’s all great! Oh, everything”.

