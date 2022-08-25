Find out the theme of Eliana’s son’s party and see photos of the decoration

Son of Eliana, Arthur turned 11 and celebrated the date at an amusement park in São Paulo on Tuesday night (23). Music producer João Marcello Bôscoli, the boy’s father, and TV director Adriano Ricco, the presenter’s husband, with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter, Manuela, were present at the party. Showing that the family lives amicably, the artist posed with her ex and current for photos.

Inspired by the series “Stranger Things”, the event featured a panel with the characters, sweets, cake and delicacies that referred to the production of Netflix. Andrea Guimarães, who also decorated Rafaella Justus’ birthday, was responsible for the personalized scenery.

In an interview, Eliana has already talked about the differences in raising heirs. “I was worried about all the details. I couldn’t delay 1 minute, I wanted a lot of perfection, it made me exhausted! Flexibility in the first child was a sacrifice”, she reported in a chat with Thais Fersoza on YouTube.

“For example, going on a trip and not being sure that I would have organic food… I took a suitcase with vegetables, a food processor. I cooked rice in the room [do hotel]! Vegetables, steamed fish. Everything had that delicious and healthy taste, all organic. What I didn’t give up on pregnancies, they didn’t eat candy until they were 2 years old. Regardless of creation. I know it’s going to hurt,” he said.