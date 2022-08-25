August 24, 2022 | 14:02

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Coronel Fabriciano

The Vale do Aço Metropolitan Region now has a second confirmed case of monkeypox. The positive case of the disease was registered in Colonel Fabriciano. The information was released by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), in the monitoring panel of cases of the disease.

The record was also confirmed by the Health Governance Department of Coronel Fabriciano, this Wednesday (24). In a statement, the folder detailed that the citizen is male, is 33 years old, and returned from a trip to the United States on July 29.

Also according to the Secretariat, the patient showed symptoms of the disease on August 5 and was admitted to the Hospital and Maternity Vital Brazil, in Timóteo. According to the municipal administration, the resident has already been treated, has completed home isolation and has been discharged.

Santana do Paraíso

The first positive record of the disease released in the RMVA was in Santana do Paraíso, as reported by Diário do Aço this Tuesday (23). On the date, the Municipal Health Department reported that the patient was stable, in isolation in his own home and being accompanied by the health team.

Minas Gerais

Across the state, until the afternoon of this Wednesday, 221 positive cases of the disease had already been recorded, 538 were discarded and 605 were under investigation. The municipality with the highest number of positive records of the disease and with community transmission is Belo Horizonte, with 137 cases.

first case in dog

This Tuesday, SES-MG also announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in a dog. “This is a five-month-old puppy that lived in the same environment and had contact with a confirmed human case of monkeypox in Juiz de Fora. This is the first report of transmission of the disease from humans to animals in the state”, informed the secretary.

Also according to SES, the animal’s owner showed the first symptoms on August 3, and the dog showed signs of the disease ten days later. According to information from the Regional Health Department, patient and dog are isolated at home and are doing well.

In Brazil, there was still no documented evidence of transmission of the disease from humans to animals or from animals to humans. There are two more reports in the world, in the United States and France.

monkey pox

It is a disease transmitted by the monkeypox virus, which mainly manifests itself through skin lesions, such as spots and open sores, in addition to other symptoms similar to those of a common flu, such as fever and headache. Contagion occurs from contact with skin, blood, body fluids and secretions, such as saliva and bedding of infected people. Immediate isolation of suspected cases is recommended.