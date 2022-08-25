Flamengo makes a decision on Rodinei and Grêmio is informed about the move

Grêmio is getting ready to face Ituano next Friday (26), at 7pm, at the Arena, in a match valid for the 26th round of Série B 2022. However, despite the close duel and the several clashes in search of access, Tricolor is already planning behind the scenes for 2023 and is already eyeing some reinforcements for the next season.

Recently, Tricolor Gaúcho investigated the situation of the right-back Rodiniei, from Flamengo, who has a contract until the end of the year with the red-black who, according to information, would not be interested in renewing the athlete for 2023, at least for now. In addition to Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Inter, Immortal’s biggest rival, also showed interest in the athlete.

The player is free to sign a pre-contract and, according to some undisclosed sources, speculation is of a two-year contract with the player. Atlético-MG would be ahead in the dispute for the athlete.

According to the latest information, Rodinei’s path may be completely the opposite. According to ESPN, due to the player’s good performances in recent matches, the athlete’s renewal came into question behind the scenes at Flamengo and the side shows interest in keeping at the club.

The side became the absolute starter of the team since the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior. In 30 games played so far, Rodinei has not scored any goals, but has helped the team with four assists.

Gremio must adjust the squad for 2023

With access almost guaranteed, Tricolor Gaúcho recognizes that the current squad would not be enough to play the elite of Brazilian football. Grêmio’s management says that the club will go after fundamental pieces for the 2023 team.