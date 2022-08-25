Former Bolsonaro secretary, Salim Mattar is the biggest donor of the election so far; see the ranking | Election in Numbers

Businessman Salim Mattar, former special secretary for Privatization in the Bolsonaro government, is the biggest campaign donor to date, point out preliminary data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), collected this Wednesday (24). alone, the owner of locate donated BRL 2.8 million.

In the 2022 ranking, they appear as follows:

Heitor Vanderlei Linden, partner at Calçados Beira Rio;

Armínio Fraga, economist and former president of the Central Bank; Alexandre Grendene, businessman at Grendene;

Ricardo Minatto Brandão, from the metallurgical company Brametal.

Of the total donated by Mattar to 19 candidates, most went to members of the Novo party (R$ 2.1 million), but the businessman also allocated funds to names of other parties linked to the right, such as the former Minister of the Environment. Ricardo Salles (PL), who is running for federal deputy in São Paulo. The businessman did not donate to Jair Bolsonaro.

Heitor Vanderlei Linden, on the other hand, only made one donation: he donated R$ 2 million to the candidate for governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Roberto Argenta (PSC). Argenta also received all the money donated by Grendene (R$ 1.1 million).

Arminio Fraga also made donations to several candidates: 18 in total. The one who received the most so far (R$ 200,000) was Marcelo Freixo, the PSB’s candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro. Federal deputies Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) and Felipe Rigoni (União-ES) received R$100,000 each, as well as former Minister of Education Mendonça Filho (União-PE). The three are running for a seat in the Chamber.

Santa Catarina businessman Minatto Brandão allocated all the funds to the governor of Santa Catarina, Carlos Moises (Republicans), who is seeking reelection.