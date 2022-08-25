Fred cites the two teams in Brazil that Cristiano Ronaldo said he knew and says what was the response to an invitation made to play for Palmeiras

Fred spoke in an interview with the Charla Podcast, on YouTube

fan of Cristiano Ronaldothe host Fredfrom the channel unimpededat the YouTube, had the chance to meet the idol. And, during the conversation, Brazilian football was one of the topics.

In an interview with Charla Podcastat the YouTubeFred revealed the two teams that the Portuguese star knows.

“I already asked him the teams he knew. O Guild, obviously, because he played against. he spoke of Flamengo also. I said: ‘Don’t you have a chance to play in Brazil someday?’ Then he: ‘Who knows, but my plan is to stay in Europe, it’s the best football in the world, so I want to end my career here in the best football in the world’.”

Then the presenter let out the fan side. Fred talked about the palm treesinvited Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Alviverde and revealed the star’s response.

“A question that was not asked: ‘Come to Palmeiras, it’s my team’. I dropped professionalism, I appealed (laughs). I’ve heard some stories that there’s a director, a sponsor who says he brings it. He said: ‘Who knows, I never say never to anything‘. Then they asked to remove the question so as not to generate a buzz. But for me, I kept it and now I can count.”