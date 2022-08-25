Fred reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo knows two clubs in Brazil

Credit: Reproduction

In an interview with the Charla Podcast, on YouTube, presenter Fred, from Desimpedidos, recalled the recordings he made with the idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Asked if CR7 followed Brazilian football, Fred revealed that the ace knows two teams.

“I already asked him the teams he knew. Grêmio, obviously, because he played against them. He talked about Flamengo too. I said: ‘Don’t you have a chance to play in Brazil someday?’ Then he: ‘Who knows, but my plan is to stay in Europe, it’s the best football in the world, so I want to end my career here in the best football in the world’”, said Fred.

Check out the excerpt from the interview below:

At the time, Cristiano Ronaldo praised the potential of Brazilian football. Recently, in another interview, the Portuguese said that he would wear the shirt of Flamengo and also of Corinthians.

“I don’t have much time to follow the teams, but Corinthians and Flamengo are well-known clubs and I would wear the shirt calmly”, said CR7. However, the values ​​involved in a possible negotiation, even in the final stretch of career, are much higher than the reality in Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo who, even with a contract with Manchester United until the end of the season, has an uncertain future. The striker asked to be traded and, since then, his name has been speculated in several clubs in Europe such as Chelsea, PSG, Sporting and even a possible return to Real Madrid.

However, despite the imbroglio, the Portuguese ace remains at Manchester United and started the season on the bench. In three Premier League matches so far, CR7 only started in one, when the team was thrashed 4-0 by Brentford. So far, the forward has been on the field in 131 minutes, but has not participated in any goals.