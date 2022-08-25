From fiction to reality! Flying car will be tested in September

If you were a kid in the 90s, you must have dreamed of seeing flying cars hovering around cities in the future. That’s what movies and cartoons with “The Jetsons” showed children at the time. Although the design is not the same, Embraer has started testing its new flying car.

Embraer flying car will be tested in the US

The tests of the new Embraer flying car will begin to be carried out by the subsidiary Eve Holding, in Chicago, in the United States of America (USA). This is the eVTOL project that aims to build flying car models.

They are more like small planes full of propellers, but they will be able to make short flights between cities or even within the same municipality. The tests will be carried out with the help of Blade Air Mobility’s helicopter, which will serve as a replacement for the eVTOL flying car.

The initial objective is to investigate the operations, passenger trips, ground services and all the needs that the vehicle may present. In the case, the car can be used to make short and fast trips within Chicago.

In all, the testing period will last for almost 1 month (three weeks) in September 2022.

Tests will analyze the feasibility of the model in the North American city

“The simulation of the eVTOL operation in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand all the ecosystem requirements for our products and services, while showing the benefits of Urban Air Mobility in one of the most prominent and populous cities. of North America”, explained André Stein, co-CEO of Eve, in an official note.

Initially, the flying car will not have a private private application, but will function as an air taxi. As this is an innovative technology, it is necessary to carry out a wide battery of tests before launching the commute modality in cities around the world.

The first route of the helicopter that will simulate the car The flight will be between Vertiport Chicado and Schaumburg Municipal Heliport. The second passenger trip will be between the same location and Tinley Park Heliport in Illinois.