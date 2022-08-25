funeral homes refused to accept him

O body of school massacre perpetrator elementary school in Uvalde (Texas, USA) was left in a morgue for almost a month because the funeral parlors in the area refused to accept himaccording to a report by the “Houston Chronicle”.

Salvador Ramos, who was 18 years old, killed 19 children and two adults after entering Robb Elementary School and opening fire on students and teachers. The Uvalde massacre is considered the worst such incident in a decade.

After the attack, which took place on May 24, Ramos was shot and killed by police. However, ifo three and a half weeks after the massacre the body of the young man was crematedmore than 130 kilometers away, in San Antonio (Texas).

Eulalio Diaz Jr, a coroner for the region, said Uvalde’s two funeral homes – Hillcrest Memorial and Rushing-Estes-Knowles – refused to take the killer’s body, saying it was a “stressful time”.

“The funeral homes in town said, ‘We don’t want to deal with him.’commented the coroner.

On the other hand, the two funeral homes covered the funeral costs of those who were killed in the school shooting.

Taylor Michelle Massey, director of the Rushing-Estes-Knowles funeral home, confirmed to the “Houston Chronicle” that the company refused to provide a service to the Ramos family out of respect for the families of the victims that Salvador had killed.

“All of our employees grew up in Uvalde County and attended school in Uvalde County and believe that everyone deserves a dignified and respectful funeral service. However, in the weeks following the May 24 attack, we were caring for 17 families. in what is probably the most difficult time of their lives. Under the circumstances, we did not feel that it would be appropriate or in the best interests of the families we cared for to have custody of the remains of the individual who had caused them pain.”she explained.

Salvador suffered bullying while in high school and had difficulties relating to classmates, said former classmates and family members. Students at Uvalde High School told the New York Times that the young man had few friends and often skipped classes. Mia, cousin of the perpetrator of the massacre, told the newspaper “The Washington Post” that she witnessed the shooter being the butt of jokes because of having stutterwhile both attended elementary school.