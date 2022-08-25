‘Future of the world is being decided in Ukraine’, says Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that “the future of the world is being decided in Ukraine” and warned that if Russia wins the conflict, it will take the war to others. countries.

“Our independence is your security, the security of the whole world,” Zelensky stressed in a speech by videoconference, during a meeting that coincides with the six months since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territories.

The politician insisted that Russia must withdraw troops from his country and be held responsible for the military offensive.





Zelensky emphasized the international impact of the war, both for the future, because of the precedent it could create, and for the immediate present, because of the effects on the world food and energy crisis and the risk of a nuclear disaster.

In this regard, he accused Russia of “putting the world on the brink of a radioactive catastrophe”, for having turned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, which is under the control of Russian forces almost since the beginning of the war.





According to Zelensky, Russia is making a “provocation” with bombing and sending “terrorists” to the area of ​​the plant, thus threatening all of Europe and other neighboring regions.

The Ukrainian leader – just as the country’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, did this Tuesday (23) – supported the sending of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to Zaporizhzhia and asked the agency to take “control permanent” of the premises.

Zelensky spoke to the Security Council via video conference, despite Russia’s last-minute attempts to stop him, arguing that, like everyone else, the Ukrainian president should be at the meeting place in person rather than speaking virtually.





However, no other Council member supported this position when the matter was put to a vote: 13 countries were in favor of Zelensky’s way of speaking, China abstained and Russia was the only one against.

The session was opened by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who took stock of the six months of war and its “devastating” effects.

“Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, including hundreds of children. Many more have lost family, friends and loved ones. The world has seen serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed without accountability. Millions of Ukrainians have lost their homes. and their belongings, becoming internally displaced persons or refugees,” he recalled.

Guterres warned that humanitarian needs will multiply with the arrival of winter and stressed that Ukrainians need “peace and they need it now”, but stressed that it must be a peace that is in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

