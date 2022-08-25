Gabeu, son of Solimões, talks about his relationship with his father and about queernejo, a movement he created | Cíntia Lima column

At 24 years old, Gabeu has enough confidence and security to openly talk about this subject without taboo or fear. Forerunner of the queerness movement (a movement that introduces LGBTQIA+ artists to the country scene), the artist talks about his career and his relationship with his father Solimões, who works with Rio Negro.

In an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, Gabeu and his friend Gali Galo (representatives of queernejo – a subgenre of the musical style that represents diversity), celebrate the good phase, where the duo participated in a Globoplay series.

The singer talks about the process to tell his family he was gay at age 16. “At that time, because of age, this happened in a restrained way. Today, at 24, I have more confidence to deal with it without taboo and without fear. We talk more openly about these things. Like any father-son relationship, due to the difference in generations, there are issues that are difficult for him to understand and that sometimes generate clashes.”

In search of representation within the musical genre, artists invest in the production of songs that address sexuality and connection with origins within each one. This subgenre, seeks space within a conservative environment in which his father and Rio Negro are already consolidated and with a very successful career.

“To this day, I don’t even know if he understood exactly the concept of Queernejo or what all these terms mean. But the truth is that it doesn’t matter so much for him to understand, but to represent this father figure who welcomes and does not reject.”

Gabeu launched last year, the album “Agropoc” and is happy to know that music makes him more united with his father.

