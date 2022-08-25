Gabriel Sater breaks down in tears while recording the last scenes of ‘Pantanal’: ‘It’s crazy’ | TV



Gabriel Sater gets emotional at the end of the Pantanal recordings – Júlio Boll/Gshow

Published 8/25/2022 11:05 AM | Updated 08/25/2022 11:56

Rio – Gabriel Sater, 40, couldn’t hold back his emotion when recording his last scenes as Trindade, in “Pantanal”, on TV Globo, this Wednesday. The actor was in tears after playing opposite Juliano Cazarré (Alcides) and Silvero Pereira (Zaquieu). In an interview with “Gshow”, the artist revealed that he had hopes for a different ending for his character in the remake. In the first version of the soap opera, the pawn was played by his father, Almir Sater, who had to say goodbye to the plot to star in the soap opera “A História de Ana Raio e Zé Trovão”, on TV Manchete.

“What a roller coaster of emotions this last month was. It’s the final stretch, and there was no change in the text”, commented Gabriel. “I didn’t know the finally-mind of Trindade, I had hope, because I got very attached to the character since I’ve been building this new life since November 2020”, he added.

To the publication, the artist mentioned the last scenes recorded with Camila Morgado and with Juliano and Silvero on the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). “It was a beautiful scene with Camila, impactful, very difficult and important, I came with a heavy heart to the other studio. When we filmed the last one, I asked to do one more and another… until the director said: ‘The day of Gabriel’. It ended with me. I will never wear this cape, the costume, it hurts not to live this emotion anymore”, he lamented.

On its social network, Gshow gave a spoiler of what Trindade’s farewell scene will look like in the serial. “Decided to protect his beloved and his son, Trindade decides to leave the Pantanal, without saying goodbye. The moment will be marked by a symbolic meeting with Eugênio, who is played by Almir Sater, Gabriel Sater’s father, in which the two will perform a beautiful duet”, informs the publication.

However, the end of the pawn did not please netizens. “Trindade deserves a happy ending,” commented one. “Globo, you could have changed this ending right?! My favorite character”, complained another. “Congratulations Luperi (Bruno, author), burying the soap opera. Remake doesn’t have to be the same, it wouldn’t hurt to change some things to please the public”, criticized a third. “They’re going to end up with the only couple who really have chemistry in the soap opera, it’s over for me,” added another.

In the first version of ‘Pantanal’, in 1990, Almir Sater asked the author Benedito Ruy Barbosa to change the direction of his character in the plot after being invited to star in the soap opera “A História de Ana Raio e Zé Trovão”, on TV Manchete. The request has been fulfilled. Thus, Trindade said goodbye to José Leôncio’s farm because he believed that only in this way would his son with Irma be born healthy. The last sex between the pawn and the woman was, in fact, one of the most remarkable moments of the soap opera.

However, Almir returned and participated in the plot, in the birth of Irma, which had complications. After the baby is born, he asks Zé Lucas to take care of Irma and the child and leaves again. As a result, Zé Leôncio’s eldest son ends up getting closer to Irma and the two bond.