Gabriel Sater records the last scene in ‘Pantanal’ and gets emotional: ‘It ended with me’ | wetland

Wednesday was emotional backstage in Pantanal. In the late afternoon, Gabriel Sater recorded his last scenes as Trindade in the nine o’clock plot and the actor ended up crying as soon as he finished his takes of the character with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). In an exclusive chat with Gshow, moments after leaving the studio, Gabriel confesses that he had hopes that the pawn’s end would be different.