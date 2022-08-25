Gabriel Sater records the last scene in ‘Pantanal’ and gets emotional: ‘It ended with me’ | wetland

Wednesday was emotional backstage in Pantanal. In the late afternoon, Gabriel Sater recorded his last scenes as Trindade in the nine o’clock plot and the actor ended up crying as soon as he finished his takes of the character with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). In an exclusive chat with Gshow, moments after leaving the studio, Gabriel confesses that he had hopes that the pawn’s end would be different.
“What a roller coaster of emotions this last month was. It’s the final stretch, and there was no change in the text”, Gabriel tells Gshow. “I didn’t know the finally-mind of Trindade, I had hope, because I got very attached to the character since I’ve been building this new life since November 2020”
Hours earlier, he had filmed an emotional sequence with Camila Morgado. Then, with his two shed colleagues on José Leôncio’s farm (Marcos Palmeira).
“”It was a beautiful scene with Camila, impactful, very difficult and important, I came with a heavy heart to the other studio. When we filmed the last one, I asked to do one more and another… until the director said: ‘Gabriel’s day closed’. It’s over with me. I will never wear this cape, the costume, it hurts not to live this emotion anymore”
In this Wednesday’s chapter, Trindade says goodbye to Irma, while she sleeps; review
Gabriel also says that the whole process was very constructive, and that many of the sleepless nights due to anxiety about the scenes were worth it. The concern was always “to come in full”.
“I thought I wanted the devil hard mode, it was nice to see the excitement. The eye goes deep without sleep, but it’s all worth it. Thank you everyone, it was a dream in my life”.
And to close, there was a message from Cramullhão.
“Whoever likes Xereuzinho, has to go to my show”, concluded the actor, with the voice of the entity.
