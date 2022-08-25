game simulates selling street food in Brazil

When you go to the fair and are waiting in line for the pastel, have you ever wondered what it’s like to run a stall with the famous food and sugar cane juice? It is the proposal of the Brazilian Street Food Simulator game, developed by Pardall Games, but which should only be released next year.

With the aim of “experience the dynamics of preparing Brazilian street food”, Brazilian Street Food Simulator allows you to experience what it’s like to take care of the well-known pastel, sugarcane juice and skewers stalls, which are very popular in several Brazilian cities. .

The categories that the game fits into besides simulation are cooking, relaxing and casual, meaning it’s perfect for all types of audiences who love street food or just for those who want to have fun.

In a demo video, the developers give an idea of ​​what the Brazilian Street Food Simulator will look like in the sugarcane juice sales modality.

You will have an adapted van with a grinder – as occurs in most of the fairs – and you will need to set up your work environment, such as distributing tables and chairs around the vehicle. In addition, it will be necessary to extract the broth in a jar with a strainer to serve it later.

It is worth remembering that since the creation of simulation-type games, the genre has become very popular not only among gamers, but also for the general public, who liked to build houses and manage characters as if it were real life, which is the case of The Sims.

The premise of Brazilian Street Food Simulator is interesting, but you still have to wait to fry a pastelzinho, as the game is in development and scheduled for release on March 22, 2023 on the Steam platform.

What is Steam?

Steam is a digital game platform that allows you to have a library of games with the right to manage and update your favorites. The software is free and was released at the end of 2003, being the most popular among the public compared to others.

How to download games on Steam?

Create an account on the platform;

Download the software on your computer;

Install the app on your phone and follow all security protocols;

Open the platform on your PC;

Search for the game by genre or in the search bar at the top of the screen;

Choose the game you want to download.

In a free game, you can download the game by clicking on the green button and below the game trailer. Once the download is complete, you can find it in your library in the upper right corner of Steam.

In the case of paid games, it is necessary to make the payment and wait for the value to be validated in order to download and play. It is also important that you find out if your computer is capable of running the application which can be found on the game’s page under “System requirements”.