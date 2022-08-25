Gamescom 2022: See everything that happened at the Future Games Show

In addition to the traditional Opening Night Live with dozens of announcements, Gamescom serves as the stage for several live broadcasts with an emphasis on smaller games. One of them is the Future Games Showfrom Games Radar, which is also not far behind when it comes to the amount of content.

This year, the presentation drew attention with the first gameplay of titles such as Layers of Fears and the remake of System Shockin addition to the revelation of the Brazilian fight and rhythm game God of Rockby Modus Studios Brazil — formerly The Balance Inc, by Override: Mech City Brawl.

It is worth noting that it is possible to experiment most games on Steam for a limited time. In the following lines, the voxel bring everything that happened in the Future Games Show gives Gamescom 2022. Check out:

The Gap

Sci-fi thriller games in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen

New content is on the way for the new Alien franchise multiplayer game on August 30th, on all platforms.

Hypercharge Unboxed

A fun multiplayer FPS starring toys, with support for a first or third person perspective. Available now on PC and Switch, coming soon to PlayStation and Xbox.

The Case of the Golden Idol

Pixel art murder investigation game, demo now available on Steam. It arrives in 2022.

snack

It’s not just cats or geese that viral games are made of. In Snaccoon, the player controls a charismatic raccoon who is up to anything – including stealing cell phones. No release date or platforms.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

With a first-person view, it features melee combat, medieval themes and exploration, all reminiscent of The Elder Scrolls franchise. Coming to Steam in Early Access in the last quarter.

Floodland

Survival game with an isometric view that alerts you to the consequences of global warming and environmental degradation. It arrives November 12 on Steam.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

New gameplay demo of this metroidvania with beautiful 3D visuals and grotesque themes. Arriving in early 2023 on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

A Little to the Left

Puzzle game in which players have to organize items, with various ways of solving them. It arrives November 8 on PC.

Goat Simulator 3

Interestingly the second game in the series, Goat Simulator 3 received a more in-depth gameplay demo. It promises to get laughs starting November 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

The Chant

New survival horror game coming to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2022.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

First release from developer Baby Robot Games, Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a very stylish third-person platform stealth action game. Coming to Steam and Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals

Classic Dungeon Crawling RPG, Wizardry: The Five Ordeals just received an English translation on Steam.

soulstice

Slated for September 20 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, Soultice just received a demo version on Steam.

afterimage

Metroidvania with beautiful hand-drawn graphics, afterimage arrives later this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Deliver Us Mars

Space survival and exploration game set on Mars. The new trailer shows a pretty sharp focus on drama and storytelling. The launch takes place on February 2 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Phantom Hellcat

Revealed during Opening Night Live, it features 2D platforming elements and third-person combat, reminiscent of hack ‘n’ slashes such as Devil May Cry. No release date yet.

edge of sanity

Described as a sinister survival game. It is in development for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, scheduled for 2023.

The Great War: Western Front

from the developers of Command and Conquer, The Great War: Western Front received its first gameplay trailer with scenes from the Alpha version and arrives on PC in 2023.

backfirewall

Puzzle game that refers to Portal with the protagonist interacting with an artificial intelligence. It comes to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch later this year and already has a demo available on Steam.

SCP: Secret Files

In development for PC and consoles.

Teslagrad 2

Produced by Rain Games, it brings action and exploration in 2D perspective on a mysterious island. Coming to PC and consoles, including Switch, in 2023.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Sequel to the interactive, multiplayer horror series, with multiple story twists and over seven hours of content. It arrives November 18 on PC and consoles.

EXP: War Trauma

First-person horror game with demo now available on Steam. A release date follows a mystery.

rooted

Third-person action, exploration and survival game inspired by The Last of Us and DayZ. It has single and multiplayer support and is coming to PC soon.

Stray Blade

Action RPG with themed skill trees, exploration, customization and more. It arrives in 2023 on PC and next-gen consoles.

God of Rock

New Brazilian fighting game that does not follow the traditions of the genre. It’s actually a rhythm game where players throw punches and specials as they hit the notes. Coming later this year to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

System Shock

classic remake System Shock received a new gameplay trailer, including frantic firefights and puzzles. Its release is confirmed for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but without a set date.

Layers of Fears

Bloober Team’s new project, from The Medium and Blair Witch, in collaboration with Anshar Studios. It is the sequel to the famous horror series that arrives in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.