Gasoline has a significant drop and average price reaches R$ 5.72

O gasoline price sold at Brazilian gas stations presented average drop of 0.47% since last Tuesday, the 16th. A day earlier, Petrobras announced a 4.8% cut in the value of fuel at its refineries, the third since the end of July.

According to the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), a liter of gasoline is sold at an average of R$5.72 in the country, against R$5.75 in the days prior to the announcement.

“When we compare the last three readjustments announced and the impact of each one on the average price of gasoline (…) it is possible to identify that the most expressive reduction was on July 19, when the decrease reached 0.92%, added to the exemption from ICMS that was still being replicated at pumps”, explains Douglas Pina, General Director of Edenred Brasil.

The result is similar to that obtained after the reductions made on July 28 and August 15, when prices fell by 0.43% and 0.47%, respectively. Adding the drops since the date of the first of the three cuts, the average decline is 7.99%.

In comparison with the closing of the first half of August, gasoline is costing 2.72% less. Compared to the end of July, the average reduction is 12%.

“It is necessary to wait for the behavior of prices in the coming days, but the most likely is that the average price of gasoline will continue to fall”, completes the executive.

IPTL is a price survey carried out by Ticket Log, an Edenred Brasil brand. The index considers data collected from 21,000 accredited service stations across the country.