Gateway to Diversification on the Stock Exchange

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), as exchange-traded index funds are known, are an easy and inexpensive way to invest in a variety of low-risk financial asset classes. With them, you don’t have to buy dozens of individual shares. Just have an ETF share that tracks the joint performance of these stocks.

Accessible and not very complex, the product is suitable for investors of all profiles in their first experiences on the Stock Exchange. As Bruno Stein, head of Global X ETFs in Brazil, summarizes, this is a gateway to diversification with low cost, high liquidity and transparency in a series of assets, including abroad.

But, you need to assess when ETFs are really the best option available.

ETFs follow the variations of the market’s reference indices — among them, the Ibovespa, which gathers the most traded shares on the Exchange. Contrary to what happens in equity funds or hedge funds (funds that carry out different types of investments), the ETF manager will not be messing with the shares in search of better results than the market average. On the contrary, whether in times of high or low for the stock market, its commitment is to deliver the same performance as the index.

Thus, if the investor wants to have basically the same return as the Ibovespa, all he has to do is buy shares in one of the various ETFs that offer the same result — instead of buying the more than 90 shares that make up the index’s portfolio alone. In other words, the amount of investment required is often lower, in addition to being a viable way for non-professional investors to participate in the market, even without the time, knowledge and money to assemble and manage portfolios individually.

The advantage is not to focus on a single asset. At times, investors make the correct reading of which asset class they should invest in, but face difficulties in choosing products from this shelf. ETFs facilitate diversification within classes.”

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos

Menu ranges from fixed income to cryptocurrencies

Today, there are 73 ETFs on the Exchange. With options for virtually every taste, they invest in assets ranging from fixed income bonds, preferred by the most conservative investors, to cryptocurrencies, used to spice up the most daring portfolios.

Each of them allows entry into specific sectors and asset classes, such as agribusiness stocks, technology, real estate funds or smaller companies listed on the Stock Exchange, the so-called “small caps”.

As part of the funds also follows international indices, ETFs are still an option for investors to seek the profitability of assets traded in foreign markets, including stocks and real estate funds. All without leaving Brazil. If you want to invest in a basket of shares of oil producers abroad, you can do so via ETF, says Luiz Felippo, partner and fund analyst at Nord Research.

However, it is necessary to be aware that the shares, even when ETFs invest in fixed income, vary every day on the Exchange. Therefore, the investment must be made in a dose compatible with the risk appetite of the investor.

ETFs allow portfolio diversification, both nationally and internationally, without requiring much knowledge from the investor. In any case, it is important for the novice investor to buy a lower percentage than more experienced investors. Despite great diversification, there is still volatility, which can bring risks.”

Matheus Bacha, financial advisor at W1 Consultoria

Low management fee attracts investors

Although traditional funds are licensed to seek returns above the market average, the preference for them is not always obvious. Depending on the investor’s profile, the ETFs may be the best path, considering the financial investment capacity and risk tolerance.

When comparing fund categories, the management fees for ETFs are, for starters, lower compared to other funds that invest in the same asset classes.

The difference is explained by the type of management. While ETFs follow their benchmarks, the managers of the other funds are paid to find the best financial assets and strategies to beat the market, or reduce risk. It is a job that depends on greater capacity and analysis time, resulting in higher costs passed on to the investor.

Given the simplicity of ETFs, you will have no trouble finding options that charge less than 0.5% in management fees, while funds that do so-called active portfolio management charge something around 2% per year.

Easy to get in and out

You can enter and exit ETFs as easily as you trade shares on broker platforms. As the shares are traded on the Stock Exchange, there is always a large number of investors interested in buying or selling.

In ETFs, the investor who decides to exit the asset has the money in the account in two days. The other funds often take between one and two months to complete the redemption requested by the investor and, during this period, the investment is exposed to market fluctuations.

In addition, you don’t need to have a lot of money to start investing in ETFs, unlike traditional funds where the minimum investment values ​​required can make it impossible for an investor to enter. In index funds, the minimum value is the value of the share, which today costs less than R$10.

Most of the time, ETFs will be much more liquid than the actively managed fund. The investor can get in and out of that asset class very quickly.”

Bruno Mérola, analyst at Empiricus

When is it worth choosing ETFs?

ETFs are indicated when the investor is not confident that other funds are capable of beating the market – therefore, of outperforming index funds.

From the perspective of those who do not want to take risks above the market average, the preference for ETFs is also justified when the other available funds, even though they can deliver greater returns, present above-normal volatility. That is, they fluctuate more than the market benchmarks, replicated by ETFs.

“I choose one or the other when I believe that in that specific asset class there is no active management fund that is good enough to replace the ETF”, says Bruno Mérola, an analyst at Empiricus.

ETFs are also recommended for those who like to know where their money is invested, as the benchmark index portfolios do not change every day. In the case of the Ibovespa, for example, the composition of the shares in the index is reviewed only three times a year.

For novice investors, the ETF appears as an alternative to diversify and expose yourself to the economy as a whole and not specifically to a manager or strategy.”

Matheus Bacha, financial advisor at W1 Consultoria

Luiz Felippo, from Nord Research, says that in the last two years, traditional fund managers have had a hard time beating the Ibovespa, so ETFs that replicate the main stock index have proved, in many comparisons, a better choice.

He considers, however, that over a five-year horizon, actively managed equity funds tend to deliver higher returns than the Ibovespa.