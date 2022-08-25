Gavekal: China will affect ore, but food demand remains strong

The ‘covid zero’ policy and the end of the boom in civil construction brought down Chinese growth — which will remain weak in the coming months.

To make matters worse: the restrictive measures on circulation in the country should not be relaxed before April, after the end of the political cycle in the second largest economy on the planet.

That’s the assessment of Arthur Kroeber, director of research at consultancy Gavekal, one of the most influential sources of information on the Chinese economy.

For Brazilian exports, the fall in civil construction should represent lower demand for iron ore. The scenario for food, however, remains positive.

“There is a desire in China to consume better quality food,” Kroeber told the Brazil Journal. “I see a lot of opportunities for the agricultural sector, whether in soy or protein.”

Kroeber, author of the book “China’s Economy: What Everyone Needs to Know”, has been following the country from the inside since 2002, when he founded the analysis service Dragonomics in Beijing. He currently lives between the Chinese capital and New York.

In his opinion, it may be premature to say that multinationals will actually reduce their investments in China, despite the worsening confidence in the country that has occurred in recent months. “I see a divergence between what executives say and what the statistics show.”

The following are key excerpts from the conversation:

The three main engines of the world economy, which are the United States, Europe and China, face difficulties. What is Gavekal’s base scenario for the coming months?

The US is likely heading towards a recession. The question is how deep and for how long. One concern is that while oil prices have dropped significantly, all other components of the price index are not falling as much. The Fed will have to do a little more, in terms of monetary tightening, to sustainably keep inflation under control.

Europe is definitely heading towards a recession and a lot of that has to do with the negative effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finally, the third largest engine of the global economy, China, is going through a difficult time.

What are the main factors threatening Chinese growth?

I will highlight two that I consider the most relevant.

The Chinese have a demand-side problem as a result of their Covid control policies that restrict mobility and consumer services. This led to a decline in consumer confidence. In our opinion, the restrictive policies should remain in place at least until April of next year.

But perhaps the biggest problem is the housing market, which is in a historic recession. The government sees the need for restructuring, because the era of perpetual sales growth is over. They want to create a more consolidated and financially stable real estate sector.

It will take a few quarters to get there. There will be a very modest recovery and, from a commodity point of view, there has been an overproduction of steel. There were no adjustments in line with the pace of construction. We see a challenge for the iron ore market.

China will continue to grow, but at a slower rate. Something like 3% or 3.5% this year and 4% to 4.5% the next.

One big difference is that China is not struggling with an inflation problem, unlike the US and Europe. There’s more room for manoeuvre. But they don’t want to increase the indebtedness too much.

Why, unlike most countries, has China still not relaxed restrictions in its policy to combat Covid?

Most other countries accepted that there would be a significant number of hospitalizations and many would die. That’s how the world works. Most countries are now confident they can reopen the economy without risking a hospital collapse.

China followed the zero Covid policy for two reasons. The government’s political credibility is at stake, so Xi Jinping has set that guidance for controlling the pandemic. In addition, there is concern about the quality of the public health system outside large cities.

The debate now among analysts is how much of this rigidity is due to the political cycle. We will have the Communist Party Congress, which should take place in October or November. Xi Jinping wants to demonstrate that his strategy has been successful.

Some believe that after the congress, the government will be able to relax controls. We are more cautious about this. The political season does not end in November. It extends until March, when the National People’s Congress takes place in Beijing. There will be many people traveling from different parts of the country. It is an important part of the transition, as new employees take up their posts in government.

That’s why we don’t believe in a major relaxation of restrictions before seven or eight months.

We have seen news of social unrest in China – protests against lockdowns and now from homebuyers undelivered by developers. Are these isolated events or are we facing something that could put the regime under threat?

I don’t see the regime under threat. These are isolated events.

Among the elites, people whose children study in the United States and used to taking vacations abroad, there are complaints about how inconvenient and expensive it was to travel, and the like. But the great mass of the population accepts the situation relatively well.

The Chinese look at the United States and say: how can a government allow 1 million people to die from this pandemic? They feel safer in China. They accept the official narrative that the country handles the situation better than other societies. We need to distinguish between elite views, which are very negative, and broader, more tolerant views.

If we think of the Communist Party’s legitimacy narrative, it is based on its ability to provide effective governance. Not only increasing income, but also cleaning the streets, providing good train and plane service, good educational opportunities. They need to maintain a monopoly of power, and therefore control of the pandemic is used as an example of effective governance.

The homebuyers’ protests were indeed a surprise. The government will certainly act. They don’t want to have a situation where people just stand up and riot, refusing to pay their mortgage or real estate payments.

Faced with the negative forces against economic growth, what to expect from the government? More money for infrastructure?

Yes, they will anticipate the money foreseen for the infrastructure projects. They authorized local governments to issue many special bonds to finance this expansion. But the multiplier effect of these investments is now lower than it was until some time ago. China, frankly, has built up a lot in the last 20 years.

Ten years ago, the construction of a road impacted many other activities. It no longer occurs at the same intensity.

China has come to be viewed with greater suspicion by multinationals in recent months. Will this affect international investment in the country?

There is no doubt that multinationals’ confidence in China has deteriorated over the past six months. It was something very fast. One of the reasons was that Russia, after the invasion of Ukraine, was hit by very heavy sanctions. Companies are starting to think that this could happen to China too, whether because of eventual support for Russia or Taiwan-related controversies.

The lockdowns in Shanghai also impacted foreign confidence. The idea that they could count on China as a secure supplier in the supply chain was shaken.

People are saying maybe it’s better to diversify and not invest so much in China. But if we look at the direct investment statistics, they continue to show strong and increasing inflows even in the first quarter. We have a divergence between what executives say and what they are actually doing. We need a few months to see what the real trend is.

For Brazil, particularly with regard to commodity exports, what will be the consequences of the Chinese slowdown?

If we think about iron ore, the long Chinese real estate boom has come to an end. The structural trend is towards stabilization. There will still be a lot of demand for iron. But the pace of growth will be different.

With regard to agricultural commodities, the evidence is more positive. The Chinese continue to diversify their diet. There is a desire to consume better quality food. I see many opportunities for the agricultural sector, whether in soy or protein.

There has been a huge increase in demand in China for organic products. Consumers are suspicious of the use of chemicals in local agricultural production. Imported goods have a better, greener image.

This is an opportunity for Brazil: to create a brand around sustainable and healthy production. As Chinese consumers get richer, they are willing to pay a little more to invest in quality.

But it will be necessary to maintain good diplomatic relations, so that the Chinese do not invent reasons to block imports for political reasons.

Giuliano Guandalini