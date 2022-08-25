General Atlantic buys $100 million worth of XP

General Atlantic – one of the investors who is most familiar with XP – has bought about $100 million in shares in the company in recent weeks.

The purchases were made between August 11 and 18 and totaled 4.8 million shares (or 0.87% of the broker’s capital), according to a filing with the SEC published today.

The average price of the six purchases ranged from US$18.90 to US$21.32. The stock closed today at $22.43, up about 4%, but still far from its all-time high of $50. The stock has dropped 53% in the last 12 months.

GA had to publicize the purchases because it exceeded 5% of XP’s capital. Now, the signature private equity – who was one of XP’s first investors – owns 5.7% of the company.

The transaction comes three months after GA made another significant purchase on the stock exchange: a lot of Locaweb in a block trade which came out at R$7.

GA first invested in XP in 2012 and at one point held 49% of the capital. In the IPO and subsequent sales, GA sold most of the shares, but still kept a small stake.

The purchase of XP (and the recent investment in Locaweb) shows that the manager is seeing opportunities in the public market, at a time when many entrepreneurs in the VC/PE world have not yet accepted the new reality of valuations.

Pedro Arbex