Gerdau (GGBR4) remains preferred among steel company stocks after results; check the forecasts for the sector

After the results of the second quarter of 2022 and in a scenario seen as challenging for metal commodity companies, several analysis houses have revised their estimates for companies from different segments, such as steel companies.

Itaú BBA has updated its valuation models for the Brazilian steelmakers under its coverage and rolled out target prices for the shares to the end of 2023.

According to the report, the updated models incorporate the results of the second quarter of this year, a new projection for the iron ore price curve (average of US$ 115 a ton for 2022 and US$ 90 a ton for 2023) and the cost assumptions of higher capital, which resulted in lower overall target prices.

BBA’s research team expects steel mills’ operating performance to weaken in 2023 year-on-year, with domestic steel prices falling by around 10%-15% and lower iron ore prices.

In this sense, the bank reiterates its preference for Gerdau (GGBR4) due to its lower exposure to iron ore, but also likes Usiminas’ risk-reward view (USIM5) and strong cash flow generation (FCF).

Itaú BBA maintains its recommendation outperform (above market average performance, equivalent to buying) for GGBR4, but with a reduction in the target price from BRL 36 to BRL 34, an upside potential of 38.7% compared to Tuesday’s closing price (23) of BRL 24.52.

Analysts raised their estimate of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to BRL 22.3 billion, following the solid performance in the US in the first half of 2022 (1H22), but expect a decline for R$12.7 billion in 2023, mainly due to a drop in domestic steel prices and US steel prices.

Analysts expect a solid cash flow return to shareholders of 14% in 2023, paving the way for strong and sustained shareholder returns (through dividends and buybacks).

For Usiminas, the recommendation is also equivalent to buying, with a target price of R$15 (previously it was R$17), implying a potential for appreciation of 54.5% against the closing price of R$9.71 for the Eve.

The Ebitda estimate for 2023 is R$5.6 billion, down 24% year-on-year, with a drop in realized steel prices in the domestic market and lower iron ore prices. Still, the bank expects a strong FCF generation of 4.5 billion (38% yield) in 2023 (helped by the impact of working capital release after the completion of the CRC#3 maintenance shutdown).

The BBA also has a recommendation outperform for CSN (CSNA3), but the action appears among the “least preferred” of the three. The target price was reduced from R$23 to R$17, which represents a potential upside of 4.7% compared to the previous day’s closing price of 16.24, reflecting lower iron ore and steel prices.

Also this week, Citi updated its estimates for CSN and the subsidiary CSN Mineração (CMIN3) following the results presented in the second quarter of 2022 and maintained a neutral recommendation for both companies, as it sees more attractive alternatives in the sector, specifically Gerdau.

The bank lowered the target price for CSN from R$25.50 to R$16.50, attributing the reduction to lower steel prices and weaker margins in the coming months for the steelmaker. Citi now estimates Ebitda in the year for CSN of R$ 15.4 billion, 21% less than previously projected.

CSN Mineração had its target price adjusted upwards from R$3.50 to R$4. Citi points to positive perspectives for the second half of this year for the company. However, the bank has a new estimate for the mining company’s Ebitda in 2022 of R$6.4 billion, down 6%.

Bank of America highlighted, in an analysis of the sector and after a round of talks with investors, that there is more widespread pessimism in the market with metallic commodities, with growing concerns about an incipient recession in Europe and the US, collapse in Chinese real estate markets, soaring interest rates, looming energy crisis and a realization that profits may have peaked and cash return prospects as well. “On the side of the long position, Gerdau continues to be the main consensus among most investors with whom we spoke”, he evaluates.

The bank points out, regarding Gerdau, there is a general consensus that demand and prices for long steel appear relatively healthier than for flat steel, the US exposure is more attractive than the exposure only to Brazil, in addition to of Gerdau not being a net exporter of iron ore (in which investors are mostly pessimistic).

“We also note that investors are also attributing a high probability of extraordinary dividends or an accelerated execution of the Gerdau buyback program (or even a new program to be announced), and these expectations could be dashed if the macro scenario deteriorates faster. than expected”, he ponders.

Usiminas has its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, maintained an equalweight (exposure in line with the market average, or neutral) for Usiminas and reduced the target price from BRL 10 to BRL 9.50, which represents a 2.2% lower value compared to the closing price of BRL 9 .71 the day before, due to lower cash flow generation projections for the period between 2023 and 2027.

The lower cash flow generation “results from the increase in capex (capital investments) estimates by R$120 million/year on average in the period due to concerns that incidents with key equipment could reoccur if investments continue at the same pace. current”, explain analysts.

Maintenance capex estimates for 2023-27 are R$890 million per year on average. Thus, Usiminas’ preliminary maintenance capex expectations for the coming years of R$700-800 million in the year are well below Morgan Stanley’s projection. Morgan analysts also have an equalweight recommendation for Gerdau and CSN, with respective target prices of BRL 26 (up 6% compared to the day before) and BRL 18 (up 11% compared to the day before closing).

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv with analysis houses, Gerdau’s assets appear among the preferred ones in the segment, with 13 purchase recommendations and 2 neutral ones and an average target price of R$ 35.81% (upside of 47%). Usiminas has 9 buy recommendations and 4 neutral ones, with an average target price of BRL 15.65 (upside of 65%), while CSN shares more analysts, with 6 buy recommendations and 7 neutral ones, with an average target price of BRL 26.42 (65% upside)

