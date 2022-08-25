‘Ghost hand’ coup claims victims in Maringá; PF makes alert

Phantom hand blow has already claimed victims in Maringá | Image: Pixabay/Illustrative

A new type of coup, known as ghost hand blowhas already claimed more than 40,000 victims throughout Brazil, and in Maringá it was no different.

According to information from the Federal Police, the coup attacks exclusively cell phones. The fraud gets to be cruel, allowing the victim to see their bank account being emptied in real time.

In Maringá, the Civil Police says that several people have already been victims of this new type of scam, which is characterized as virtual fraud. The crime has penalties ranging from one to eight years in prison.

Giovani Santoro, head of communications for the Federal Police, says that the coup has drawn the attention of financial institutions and the police and describes how criminals have carried out the action. “[Os golpistas] send a fake link to the victim to download a security update and install a remote access application. From there, the program gives the criminal access to use the victim’s cell phone in real time. The owner of the phone begins to notice that the device no longer follows his commands, opening and managing screens and applications by itself. Thus, scammers are able to pay bills and slips, transfer values, apply for loans and carry out other transactions, stealing the victim’s money,” says Santoro.

The Federal Police listed actions so that the population does not fall into this type of coup. Check out:



Banks never get in touch asking to install apps or send links to their customers without their having asked. If in doubt, contact your bank yourself using the phone number on the back of your card or go to your branch for clarification.

Never install unknown applications or received by instant messages, SMS, WhatsApp, or emails.

Avoid downloading banking apps outside the official store of your mobile operating system

Official banking apps are already quite safe in their own right. There is no record of security breaches recorded so there is no need to install any additional applications to increase your security.

The user will be able to see in the application itself, in case a transaction has not been approved. If nothing appears, it is a sign that this could be a scam.

Always use two-factor authentication for transaction authorization.

Develop the habit of changing your passwords regularly by creating strong passwords and storing them securely in a trusted manager.