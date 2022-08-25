Globo goes from profit to loss in 6 years. How did this happen?

THE Globe started in 1993 a grand plan to become the largest internet provider in the country. For this, it partnered with Bradesco, Telecom Italia and even with the group that owns CSN to buy shares in telephone companies.

The attempt to reposition the company was linked to the change generated by the arrival of the internet. At the time, the group received about 76% of the advertising budget destined for Brazilian TV.

The plan included the sale of 12% of the company to Microsoft in 1999, and an active participation in the privatization process of Telebrás. However, the rules of the National Telecommunications Agency (ANP) on the functioning of the cable and internet market ended up hindering the strategy a little.

Despite a base of around 4.5 million subscribers, the company lost 70% of its value between 1993 and 1999. The increase in debt from the millions to the billions was mainly driven by the devaluation of the real.

Globo’s decision was to get rid of its telephony assets and focus on content. Its main business became the pay-TV channels that were part of the contract with Microsoft, and in 2000 the company launched Globo.com.

Balance

In the midst of the internet bubble, the company’s shares soared on the North American stock exchange, and it was at this time that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) became its partner.

The bank’s entry came to balance the wrong investments that fattened the group’s debts, which finally left the provider area aside. Even today, the company tries to become less dependent on TV Globo and adapt to new trends, in this case, streaming.

Even with investments of R$ 1 billion per year, GloboPlay still faces difficulties and has only 7% of market share. The biggest slices of the pie continue to be from Netflix (32%) and Amazon Prime (22%).

dollar and debt

The group has a solid cash position of R$12.8 billion since the early 2000s, while its debt is calculated in dollars. It was precisely the difference between the interest on what it has saved and what it owes that has impacted its balance in recent years.

The devaluation of the real resulted in a reversal of profit to loss in just six years. In 2015, the company recorded BRL 3.1 billion in profit, but in 2021 it ended the year with a loss of BRL 174 million.

This is possibly the main responsible for the result, since the cut in federal funds accounted for only 3% of the drop in the company’s revenue. The value is similar to what Globo loses with the transmission of free electoral time.