Globo has the best Tuesday in 17 weeks with the premiere of Cine Holliúdy

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Globo has the best Tuesday in 17 weeks with the premiere of Cine Holliúdy 1 Views

Back after a three-year hiatus, Cine Holliúdy boosted Globo’s prime-time audience: the second season of the series, based on the original film of the same name, debuted on a high note and made the network perform its best in the last 17 years. Tuesdays in the time slot in which the series was shown — immediately after the end of the nine o’clock soap opera. The plot created by Halder Gomes and Marcio Wilson surpassed almost every chapter of Filhas de Eva, its direct predecessor in the track, and also had more audience than the entire sixth season of No Limite.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first episode of Cine Holliúdy reached an average of 20.6 points, a number 16% higher than that obtained by the last four Tuesdays of Filhas de Eva (17.8), which only had a better performance than that obtained by the new production on one occasion, on July 21, when it scored an average of 21.0 points. Taking into account only episodes aired on Tuesday nights, Daughters of Eve’s record was 19.5 points on July 26.

In comparison with the indices obtained by the sixth season of No Limite, the advantage of the debut plot is even greater: the reality survival reality commanded by Fernando Fernandes never surpassed the barrier of 20 points while it was on the air, having its best performance on the night of May 10, with an average of 17.8 points. With that, the series starring Luisa Arraes and Edmilson Filho was responsible for the best performance of a post-novela show on Globo since the 25.9 obtained by the final of Big Brother Brasil 22, on the night of April 26.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (23):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)15.1
good morning SP8.2
Good morning Brazil8.3
Meeting with Patricia Poet7.0
More you7.7
SP19.9
Globe Sports9.6
Newspaper Today11.5
The Carnation and the Rose16.1
Afternoon Session: My Girl Forever12.1
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite15.5
Sertão Sea21.0
SP223.5
face and courage23.5
National Journal29.2
wetland31.7
Cine Holliúdy – Debut20.6
Profession Reporter12.0
Globo newspaper7.9
Conversation with Bial5.3
Face and Courage (replay)4.2
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.7
hour 14.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.0
General Balance Sheet2.2
Record 24h newspaper3.0
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.4
Speak Brazil3.2
Nowadays3.1
General Balance Sheet SP5.8
Flames of Life4.3
Record 24h newspaper4.1
Alert City7.2
Record 24h newspaper4.6
City Alert SP8.1
Record Journal7.9
kings5.4
Love Without Equal3.2
Record Island 23.3
Chicago Fire2.2
Record 24h newspaper1.9
Speaks, I hear you1.0
Universal Church0.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.2
First Impact3.2
First Impact 2nd Edition3.6
Carousel4.3
Emerald5.0
gossiping – special hours2.6
Champions League: Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev2.8
Beware the Angel – special hours4.4
the soulless5.5
SBT Brazil5.6
Poliana Moça7.2
Accomplices in a Rescue4.7
Mouse Program4.7
Spectacular Cinema: Destruction – Los Angeles4.2
The Night2.9
Operation Mosque2.2
Who hasn’t seen it will see2.0
The Best of Connection Reporter2.0
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.4
Faith Show0.1
Let’s go Brazil0.4
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.6
Open game2.4
The Ball Owners2.6
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.5
best of the afternoon1.4
Brazil Urgent4.2
Brazil Urgent SP4.3
Band Journal4.2
Faustão in the Band3.4
1001 Questions1.6
MasterChef Brazil3.0
Night news1.6
What End Did It Take?1.4
Total Sport1.1
More Geek0.6
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.7
1st newspaper0.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“You weren’t going to do that…”; Distant, Sonia Abrão lets go of the verb and intimidates columnists of her program on social networks

Entertainment Presenter recovers from covid-19 and takes advantage of the rest to watch her program …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved