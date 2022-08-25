Globo has the best Tuesday in 17 weeks with the premiere of Cine Holliúdy

Back after a three-year hiatus, Cine Holliúdy boosted Globo’s prime-time audience: the second season of the series, based on the original film of the same name, debuted on a high note and made the network perform its best in the last 17 years. Tuesdays in the time slot in which the series was shown — immediately after the end of the nine o’clock soap opera. The plot created by Halder Gomes and Marcio Wilson surpassed almost every chapter of Filhas de Eva, its direct predecessor in the track, and also had more audience than the entire sixth season of No Limite.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first episode of Cine Holliúdy reached an average of 20.6 points, a number 16% higher than that obtained by the last four Tuesdays of Filhas de Eva (17.8), which only had a better performance than that obtained by the new production on one occasion, on July 21, when it scored an average of 21.0 points. Taking into account only episodes aired on Tuesday nights, Daughters of Eve’s record was 19.5 points on July 26.

In comparison with the indices obtained by the sixth season of No Limite, the advantage of the debut plot is even greater: the reality survival reality commanded by Fernando Fernandes never surpassed the barrier of 20 points while it was on the air, having its best performance on the night of May 10, with an average of 17.8 points. With that, the series starring Luisa Arraes and Edmilson Filho was responsible for the best performance of a post-novela show on Globo since the 25.9 obtained by the final of Big Brother Brasil 22, on the night of April 26.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (23):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 15.1 good morning SP 8.2 Good morning Brazil 8.3 Meeting with Patricia Poet 7.0 More you 7.7 SP1 9.9 Globe Sports 9.6 Newspaper Today 11.5 The Carnation and the Rose 16.1 Afternoon Session: My Girl Forever 12.1 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 15.5 Sertão Sea 21.0 SP2 23.5 face and courage 23.5 National Journal 29.2 wetland 31.7 Cine Holliúdy – Debut 20.6 Profession Reporter 12.0 Globo newspaper 7.9 Conversation with Bial 5.3 Face and Courage (replay) 4.2 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.7 hour 1 4.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.0 General Balance Sheet 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 3.0 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.4 Speak Brazil 3.2 Nowadays 3.1 General Balance Sheet SP 5.8 Flames of Life 4.3 Record 24h newspaper 4.1 Alert City 7.2 Record 24h newspaper 4.6 City Alert SP 8.1 Record Journal 7.9 kings 5.4 Love Without Equal 3.2 Record Island 2 3.3 Chicago Fire 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 1.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.0 Universal Church 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.2 First Impact 3.2 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.6 Carousel 4.3 Emerald 5.0 gossiping – special hours 2.6 Champions League: Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev 2.8 Beware the Angel – special hours 4.4 the soulless 5.5 SBT Brazil 5.6 Poliana Moça 7.2 Accomplices in a Rescue 4.7 Mouse Program 4.7 Spectacular Cinema: Destruction – Los Angeles 4.2 The Night 2.9 Operation Mosque 2.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see 2.0 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.0 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.4 Faith Show 0.1 Let’s go Brazil 0.4 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.6 Open game 2.4 The Ball Owners 2.6 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.5 best of the afternoon 1.4 Brazil Urgent 4.2 Brazil Urgent SP 4.3 Band Journal 4.2 Faustão in the Band 3.4 1001 Questions 1.6 MasterChef Brazil 3.0 Night news 1.6 What End Did It Take? 1.4 Total Sport 1.1 More Geek 0.6 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.7 1st newspaper 0.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters