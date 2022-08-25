Globo holds a meeting with actors and guides on conduct for the elections

Just over a week after the start of the release of electoral advertisements and conducting interviews in the “Jornal Nacional” with presidential candidates, Globo today promoted an online meeting with actors who are on the air or in productions that will premiere soon to guide on conduct for elections.

This column of splash found that names such as Marcos Veras, Marcos Caruso, Tonico Pereira, Rosamaria Murtinho and Flávia Reis were some of the artists who participated in the meeting and received guidance on how to avoid political demonstrations and also not to go up on podiums.

The aforementioned actors were contacted by the column and did not comment on the meeting until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Sought, Globo, through the Communication department, gave details about the guidelines that were passed on to the station’s employees, and informed that “there is no prohibition on personal political manifestations of artistic talents, as long as they are not linked to the station, including at events face-to-face and on social media”.

See the full statement:

“Globo strictly complies with electoral legislation and has an internal policy on elections in line with its position of neutrality and exemption. Globo reiterates that it does not support any candidate and that, in electoral matters, it is limited to carrying out journalistic coverage of the elections, following Therefore, during election periods, we talk to our casting professionals to remind them of the rules that, among other restrictions, prevent company contractors who wish to apply from being on the air in any program. of personal political manifestations of artistic talents, as long as they are not linked to Globo, including in face-to-face events and on social networks. They cannot involve Globo assets, such as company facilities, sets and costumes of characters, etc. Expressions of support for a party or candidate in electoral advertisements on radio and television. These rules are essential for q that the public’s perception of the company’s exemption is not compromised. However, due to the nature of their role, journalists are prohibited from expressing electoral support in any instance.”