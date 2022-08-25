Globo presenter lives panic and damage in attempted robbery (video)

The journalist experienced a moment of panic and was left with a financial loss.
247 – Caio Maciel, sports reporter and substitute presenter of Globo Esporte SP, suffered an attempted robbery on the morning of this Wednesday (24). The journalist experienced a moment of panic and was left with a financial loss, as his car window was broken during the criminal action. The report is from the TV news portal.
“‘Good news’ this Wednesday morning. I was stopped in traffic, my cell phone in support and a son of a bitch broke my window to try to steal my cell phone. Look what this guy did”, reported Maciel, visibly shaken, in a sequence of videos posted on Instagram Stories.
On the social network, Felipe Andreoli’s replacement showed the damage to the vehicle and explained how he reacted to the attempted robbery. “I managed to grab his arm, the guy ran away scared because he couldn’t take his cell phone,” said the Globo employee.
“I’m scared to ****. I’m just making these videos to warn the guys, these sons of bitches want to steal anyway. So, stay tuned, because there’s no salvation”, added Maciel.
Hours after the attempted robbery, the journalist returned to Stories to reassure followers. “Thanks for the messages, it was a scare for the dog. I’m fine, the anger is over, it’s all over, now it’s chasing”, he concluded.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247