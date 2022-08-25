Globo presenter lives panic and damage in attempted robbery (video)

The journalist experienced a moment of panic and was left with a financial loss.

247 – Caio Maciel, sports reporter and substitute presenter of Globo Esporte SP, suffered an attempted robbery on the morning of this Wednesday (24). The journalist experienced a moment of panic and was left with a financial loss, as his car window was broken during the criminal action. The report is from the TV news portal.

“‘Good news’ this Wednesday morning. I was stopped in traffic, my cell phone in support and a son of a bitch broke my window to try to steal my cell phone. Look what this guy did”, reported Maciel, visibly shaken, in a sequence of videos posted on Instagram Stories.

On the social network, Felipe Andreoli’s replacement showed the damage to the vehicle and explained how he reacted to the attempted robbery. “I managed to grab his arm, the guy ran away scared because he couldn’t take his cell phone,” said the Globo employee.

“I’m scared to ****. I’m just making these videos to warn the guys, these sons of bitches want to steal anyway. So, stay tuned, because there’s no salvation”, added Maciel.

Hours after the attempted robbery, the journalist returned to Stories to reassure followers. “Thanks for the messages, it was a scare for the dog. I’m fine, the anger is over, it’s all over, now it’s chasing”, he concluded.

Great news on a Wednesday morning. They tried to steal my cell phone in traffic, the guy broke the passenger’s bordei and fled. Caution. pic.twitter.com/yV5E7ZsOBQ — Caio Maciel 🌐 (@CaiosaMaciel) August 24, 2022

