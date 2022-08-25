Goals and best moments of São Paulo x Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil (1-3) | 08/25/2022

Card to Everton for taking off his shirt in celebration of the goal.

Arrascaeta rolls the ball to Everton, who takes it inside and shoots it deep into the goal. Everton’s first goal with the Flamengo shirt. Now 3 to 1 for Rubro-Negro.

Let’s go up to 50.

Welington crosses, the ball goes straight into Santos’ hands.

Wellington hits cross, the ball goes through everyone and out.

Igor Vinicius tries from the middle, but Santos makes the save.

After Welington’s cross, the ball stays with Igor Vinicius who rolls to Nestor, shirt 25 arrived hitting. The ball deflects midway and enters, Tricolor decreases: 2 to 1.

Flamengo has control of the game, São Paulo felt the second goal.

After Flamengo’s good counterattack, Arrascaeta crosses in the area and Jandrei pushes away, but the ball stays with Everton Ribeiro, who dominates and kicks. The archer Tricolor defends, but on the rebound Gabriel pushed into the back of the net: 2 to 0 Mengão.

Reinaldo crosses, Fabricio Bruno leaves.

Reinaldo crosses, Galoppo makes the deflection, but the ball goes out.

The ball stays alive in the area, left for Patrick who hits it hard, it deflects in Flamengo’s defense and goes to a new corner for Tricolor.

Igor Vinicius receives in the area and kicks, the ball explodes in Léo Pereira and Tricolor wins a corner.

Rodrigo Nestor crosses low, Santos leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

Reinaldo hits from afar, Santos defends and holds the ball.

Padro launches a counterattack, gets close to the area and plays for Gabriel, who knocks out.

Pablo Maia arrives knocking, but is stopped. Corner for Tricolor.

Ball rolling to final stage.

Sao Paulo 0x1 Flamengo.

Let’s go to 47.

Everton Ribeiro takes over and finishes, the ball deflects in defense and goes to a corner.

Flamengo exchanges passes and tries to find spaces.

Patrick finishes hard, the ball explodes on Santos’ crossbar.

Rafinha hits from the midfielder, but the ball deflects on his teammate Igor Gomes and goes out through the back line.

Patrick rolls towards Calleri, but Léo Pereira arrives first and drives away.

Igor Vinicius hits hard for the goal, the ball explodes in Flamengo’s defense and goes to a corner.

São Paulo attacks from the left with Patrick, he rolls towards Nestor, but shirt 25 gets the ball wrong and finishes it out.

Calleri risks from afar and isolates.

Everton Ribeiro crosses prominently in the area, headed by João Gomes, who tested a cross for the goal, the ball hits the post and enters. 1 to 0 for the Rubro-Negro.

Reinaldo makes a good move on the left and crosses, Patrick goes up well and deflects it to the goal, Santos makes a beautiful save and sends it to a corner.

Nestor tries a move from the left, Thiago Maia disarms and sends it to a corner.

Arrascaeta receives a good ball, dribbles Jandrei, but has no angle. Shirt 14 crosses to Pedro who stretches and finishes out.

Rodnei receives on the right and crosses behind. Rafinha throws himself on the ball and cuts to a corner.

Patrick receives on the left and crosses, the ball goes straight to the baseline.

Ball rolling at Morumbi, the first match of the decision begins, earning a spot in the final.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams entering the field.

Teams finishing their warm-up work, the ball starts rolling at 9:30 pm.

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and De Arrascaeta; Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro.

Jandrei; Rafinha, Diego Costa and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Patrick and Calleri.

