Gonçalo arrives ahead of time, sees Flora wearing Irene’s jewelry from the safe and hears what he already suspected: “Aren’t you ashamed?”

In The favorite, Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) you will end up hearing what you didn’t expect from Flora (Patricia Pillar) and he will distrust the nature of the woman. That’s because the villain will be using the jewels of Irene (Glória Menezes) and, shouting, will speak ill of the house: “depressing little place”, she will say. At that moment, the rich man will catch everything and the shrew will be paralyzed.

“Am I or am I not a queen?”, asks Flora wearing all of Irene’s jewels. “Oh, Silveirinha, all of this here will still be mine… this jewel, this house… And then when I own this, you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to tear it down, I’m going to build a house like I’ve always dreamed of! A house that will be the opposite of this depressing, tacky little place!”

At that moment, Gonçalo will hear everything: “Surprising! I didn’t know you thought that about my house.” will warn the veteran to Flora’s shock. “I can explain”, she will lie. “there is not much to explain, i heard you saying in all the letters that you find this ranch depressing and tacky”will counter Irene’s husband.

Then Flora will lie saying that she was imitating Donatela, but he will not accept the excuse: “And since when do you play imitating others, the late Donatela?” the entrepreneur will say. Silveirinha, in turn, will intervene and give another excuse to help the accomplice. “Aren’t you ashamed to make such a bad joke?“, Gonçalo will ask Flora. She will cry to pretend she is offended.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.